Barcelona Midfielders Concerned About Possible Coutinho Signing

By Ralph Chery

La Liga leaders Barcelona desperately tried to sign Liverpool star midfielder Philippe Coutinho during the summer, bidding for him three times with the last offer amounting up to £100 million. The Reds refused to let their star player go despite the Brazilian’s interest to join the Catalan club.

Almost two months and four more dazzling goals from Coutinho later, Barcelona are back at it again—but they’re going low this time—as Sky Sports reported that the Spanish giants will offer Liverpool €80m (£71m) for the 25-year-old in January’s transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the former Inter Milan player’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, told Barcelona’s intermediaries that Liverpool are willing to sell their No. 10 this time – but for a £135million fee – in a meeting on Monday. Coutinho was one of the five players Barcelona technical director Robert Fernandez was scouting on Sunday during Liverpool’s 4-1 loss to Spurs.

However, Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic both feel that Coutinho is not needed at the Camp Nou. The main reason why the two midfielders don’t want Barca to purchase the Brazilian is because it could lessen their playing time, Diaro Gol reported.

Paulinho, Sergi Roberto, and Denis Suarez are already battling Iniesta and Rakitic for their starting midfield position. Iniesta started seven of Barcelona’s nine league games and was subbed off in five of these encounters. The 33-year-old scored one goal and provided one assist in all competitions. The Blaugrana’s reason for bringing Coutinho to Spain is to replace the ageing playmaker.

Rakitic on the other end started seven of Barca’s nine league games, playing the full 90 six times. The Croatian has one goal and two assists to his name in all competitions.

Coutinho outnumbers Rakitic and Iniesta’s goals combined, tallying four and matches their assists, racking three. The Brazilian is on pace to outdo his impressive numbers of last season, 14 goals—Liverpool’s best—and nine assists.

However the Reds are struggling as they sit in ninth place in the Premier League with a 3-2-4 record. Jurgen Klopp’s men are performing slightly better in the Champions League, currently second in their group with one win and two draws.

Ex-Liverpool player Emile Heskey is not surprised that the 25-year-old wants to leave England for the Spanish juggernaut.

“When the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid – and even Liverpool themselves – are linked to players then players seriously think about it,” Heskey told 888sport.

“So I’m not surprised that Coutinho is considering it.”

The former England striker also touched on Coutinho’s good relationship with some Barca players.

“He is close to some who play there and a number of Brazilians have represented the club over the years so that’s where he’s thinking of plying his trade next,” he said.

“There is always that chance that he might go in January because if they come back with another offer his head will be turned again.”

Paris Saint-Germain is also targeting the midfielder as the French club also met with the midfielder on Monday. PSG is hoping that their crop of Brazilian players will inspire Coutinho to join the club, The Mirror reported.

The January transfer window will start on January first and will end on Jan. 31st at 11 p.m. We’ll all know Coutinho’s fate by then.