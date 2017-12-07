Celtic, Rangers, Hampden & Other Musings

By Brian P. Dunleavy

So much for “Hampden in the Sun.”

The future of Scotland’s current national stadium, in Glasgow, remains very much cloudy, as the country’s FA continues to mull discontinuing using it as a home base for the national team.

Officially, the FA—and, in the past, other users—have rented the ground from owner Queen’s Park FC, which has been mired in Scotland’s lower divisions (most recently League One, or the third division) for decades—by choice, effectively, as the club proudly guards its amateur status.

Although the FA’s internal debate regarding Hampden is a relatively new story, it’s deeply rooted in history. As former Celtic majority shareholder Fergus McCann argues in an open letter, published on Tuesday in The Herald, Hampden’s role as the national stadium simply doesn’t make financial sense because it is used only a handful of times per year for football matches involving the national team, as well as domestic cup semi-finals and finals, and Queen’s Park, which draws an average of roughly 700 supporters per contest in a 50,000-seat stadium. Yet, the price tag for the stadium’s most recent renovation—£64 million—was paid for with public funds.

This footballing flimflam is compounded by the small-minded attitude of Queen’s Park, McCann (once Celtic’s White Knight) alleges. In his letter, he describes the “mean-spirited behavior of Queen’s Park officials” when the Hoops rented Hampden for the 1994-95 season while Celtic Park was being renovated.

Their lease, he recalls, included a “deal-breaker” provision that forbade the “display of any foreign flag.” As Hoops supporters are wont to proudly wave the tri-color of the Republic of Ireland, in a nod to their own heritage as well as that of their club, this created a tense atmosphere, according to McCann.

McCann goes on to note that Glasgow alone has two “far superior” stadiums—in the form of Celtic Park and Ibrox. However, it’s likely that folks around the latter ground aren’t feeling all that, well, “superior” after Aberdeen bench boss Derek McInnes, somewhat surprisingly, removed himself from consideration for the Rangers managerial position last week. When the club released a rather petty statement that seemed to take a not-so-thinly-veiled swipe at McInnes, former ’Gers players, among others, were quick to rip the board for not taking the high road in the matter, and for seemingly not identifying any other legitimate candidates.

Meanwhile, with Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Easter Road over Hibs, caretaker boss Graeme Murty has led the Light Blues to four straight victories—a first for the club for more than a year.

Across the way, over in Parkhead, Brendan Rodgers has found domestic competition far easier still, with his Celtic side now having gone 69 matches without defeat within Scotland, after their 3-1 win over Hamilton on Wednesday. However, Hoops supporters seem to be slowly losing patience with their side’s struggles in Europe. Yes, the Bhoys have achieved their stated goal of clinching European football “after Christmas,” having secured a place in the Europa League knockout stages (and a February date with Zenit St. Petersburg), but they haven’t necessarily acquitted themselves well in the process. They earned a result in only one match in the Champions’ League group stages (a 3-0 win at Anderlecht), and were drilled by PSG twice and Bayern Munich once along the way. Worse, they also lost all three of their group stages matches at Celtic Park—despite the oft-heralded crowd backing.

Recalling the comparative successes of former manager (and midfielder) Neil Lennon (Barcelona, Spartak Moscow), increasingly impatient Celtic supporters are looking for the club to invest in players in the January window in order to advance in the Europa League this season, and to better compete in continental competition over the long term.

Is this a sign that the bloom is falling off the Rodgers rose?