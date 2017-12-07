Celtic’s Invincible Streak Ends..And Another Begins?

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Celtic lost on Sunday and, last we checked, there has been no apocalypse since—although these days, as we all know, things with regard to the state of the world are, shall we say, a bit fluid, having nothing to do with how the Hoops fare at the weekend.

Yes, the Bhoys’ unbeaten run domestically was snapped at 69, in resounding fashion, at Hearts on Sunday. But: life goes on, as evidenced by Celtic’s 2-0 win over Partick Thistle at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Has a new streak started? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Athletes are quick to rely on the tried and true cliché of “one game (or match) at a time.” And, Celtic to a man, from Brendan Rodgers on down, have repeatedly dismissed the psychologic impact of the unbeaten run, saying that neither the pressure to continue it nor the calamity of it ending got to them, or will get to them.

That remains to be seen. Fact is, the unbeaten run in domestic competition—such as it is—has effectively wallpapered over some small chips in the paint at Paradise. Sure, the squad was good enough to beat the likes of Ross County (barely, as it happens) or Dundee on any given matchday, but their inability to even stay on the pitch with their opponents during the Champions’ League group stages this season surely illustrates that all has not been well.

That Rodgers didn’t feel confident enough in certain fringe players in his squad to give them more game time during domestic matches—and thus provide his core players (like Scott Sinclair, James Forrest and Scott Brown, for starters) more opportunity to rest up for bigger occasions—speaks volumes about where he really thinks things stand at the minute.

This is not to say that the 4-0 loss at Tynecastle signals that it is time to blow the whole thing up (we mean that figuratively, President Trump). After all this squad was good enough to go 69 matches unbeaten. However, it does mean that if Celtic wish to continue to dominate Scotland and make noise in Europe—on any level—they need to continue to invest in the squad and unearth gems at a bargain price.

Seriously, as good as Sinclair has been, for example, where is the next Virgil van Dijk? Or Victor Wanyama? Or, heck, Joe Ledley? Yes, we know Rodgers uses a different system that entails the use of a different type of player, but while he has polished stones in the current side (think: Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Stuart Armstrong), his only diamond in the rough to date is Moussa Dembele, who may leave in January.

And somehow, we don’t think 32-year-old Red Bull Leipzig defender Marvin Compper, singed to a pre-contract agreement for the January window, and 22-year-old St. Mirren midfielder Lewis Morgan (reportedly on the way for a £300,000 fee, though he likely will be returned to Paisley on loan) are likely to join the French striker in that category.

So, with Celtic assistant Chris Davies assuring the Scottish press on Tuesday that he doesn’t see Celtic doing much transfer business in January, we have to wonder what, exactly, the future (both short- and long-term) holds. Because, while we didn’t expect that unbeaten streak to continue ad infinitum, we are strongly hoping that that far more important run—that of consecutive Premiership titles—continues for quite some time.

And we’re not sure the current squad is up to that as is.