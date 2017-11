1 – Which manager resigned from Chelsea allegedly after being refused a company car?

2 – Who is the eldest of the four Wilkins brothers who played for Chelsea?

3 – Who described the 1980’s Chelsea team as a social club with a little football played on a Saturday?

4 – Which current League Two team did Chelsea beat in the 1994 FA Cup semi final at Wembley?

5 – Which Dutch manager won the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2009?

ANSWERS