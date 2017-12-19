Choose Your Poison

Tim Hall’s View From 101

December is always a fascinating month for soccer. In England you have the glut of holiday fixtures, which appear on the schedule to try to convince fans to spend the Christmas bonuses that they no longer receive on tickets that they can no longer afford. In the United Arab Emirates this year’s edition of the Club World Cup wrapped up, and for the fifth straight time and tenth out of the last eleven the European champions – in this instance Real Madrid – added another trophy to their 2017 haul late in the year. And up in Russia, the draw for next summer’s World Cup went off without a hitch, outside of the standard “why are we watching folk dancing?” and “why does Maradona look like he’s eaten Pele?” hiccups that always seem to interrupt the actual business of ball drawing.

However with those moments aside, all the qualified nations found their spots on the dance card for the summer, and we can all put Russia on the back burner for a few months.

Except Russia, the country and not the shorthand for the World Cup, does seem to find itself in the news quite a lot recently, even if you have the politics filter on your news app superglued to the off position. To understand why, we need to travel back to the 2014 Olympics held in the southern Russian beach resort of Sochi.

It was there, as was reported in a study helmed by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, that the Russian Olympic team went through positively Bond villain-level steps to ensure that the host nation would perform well across all disciplines. The report claims athletes from shot put to sailing were given a steroid cocktail. Now, when one hears the term ‘cocktail’ in terms of drugs, it is now taken to mean a specified mixture of doses of multiple drugs, and that would be true here. But what is also true is that the steroids were administered in a cocktail form, quoting from the report, “dissolved in alcohol (Chivas for men and Vermouth for the women).” This asks many more questions – why those kinds, why the need for a gender split in liquor at all, why athletes weren’t allowed to choose their favorite digestif, and, obviously, why the Russians didn’t opt for vodka – than can be answered here.

In any case the Russian athletes were told to swish the drink around in their mouth and spit it out so that it would show up in tests for a shorter period of time. But, in case the Mickey did, or in case some of the other doping tricks did appear in tests, Russian authorities had that covered as well, and that’s where we start to oscillate between Dr. No and Wile E. Coyote.

Russian officials froze clean urine samples of their athletes and kept them in an adjacent room to where the testing was done. Late at night, using a Russian doctor working in the drug lab, an undercover Russian agent disguised as a sewer engineer, and a “mouse hole” in the wall, the potentially failing samples of Russian athletes were swapped out with the now-defrosted clean ones.

And it worked! Russia finished the Sochi games with the most gold medals and the most medals overall, at least for the time being. Since then, the doctor in charge of the Russian anti-doping program fled to the United States and is witness protection after testifying to state-sponsored doping, two other Russian anti-doping scientists died unexpectedly, and the McLaren report brought all these tales to light.

After a partial ban of some athletes from the 2016 summer games in Brazil, the International Olympic Committee announced this month that virtually all Russian athletes would be banned from the upcoming 2018 games in South Korea, and any athletes cleared to compete would not be allowed to do so under the Russian flag. Also banned, for life, is Russian deputy prime minister Vitaly Mutko.

All of which leads us back to World Cup 2018. Vitaly Mutko, despite the ban from the IOC, is still Russian deputy prime minister. And Mutko was the president of Zenit St. Petersburg, and of the Russian Premier League, and is the president of the Russian Football Federation, and was Russia’s Minister of Sport until 2016, and was the chairman of the bid to bring the World Cup to Russia. So Mutko’s fingerprints are all over both the Sochi games, the alleged doping, and next summer’s World Cup.

So it should come as a bit of a surprise that a man under as much scrutiny as Mutko would be sat next to Gianni Infantino, the new FIFA president and the man tasked with cleaning out the corruption in football, at the World Cup draw. At a press conference, Mutko went on a ten minute tirade claiming that the controversy was discrimination against the Russians and asking why doping never necessitated a committee report in other countries, all of which sounds like a bit of admission by non-denial. Meanwhile Infantino said of the IOC’s decision “As far as I’m concerned and as far as FIFA is concerned, it will have no impact.”

Of course it won’t. In May, Infantino fired Swiss prosecutor and member of the ethics board tasked with investigating Mutko, Cornel Borbely. And, as reported by the Guardian, the chief medical officer at FIFA, Professor Jiri Dvorak, who had contacted Richard McLaren about his report and was looking in to tying Mutko, the Olympics, doping and football all together was fired recently, after 22 years of service to football’s governing body, without cause.

Now, perhaps Infantino is simply the new man in charge and clearing house to make way for the people he wants in specific roles, and if that’s the case, good luck to him. But appearances seem to say that Infantino has been in bed with the Russians for some time, and is willing to look the other way on both Vitaly Mutko and doping in exchange for a successful and lucrative World Cup.

For years now we all been willing to look the other way on Russia and the World Cup, in part because the one that immediately follows in Qatar has been so ludicrous and laughable that it demanded all of our derision. But with the start of the game’s grandest tournament just months away – close enough now to have groups set – it’s time to ask ourselves whether that was a distraction to make the Russian bid look good by compare. This is not just American sour grapes at missing the World Cup, and this is not just raised eyebrows by not having the politics filter superglued to off, this is an honest moral dilemma whether to support World Cup 2018 with your viewing dollars at all.