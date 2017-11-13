Coach Gio Savarese Leaves New York Cosmos

The New York Cosmos have announced that Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese, is leaving the legendary club following one of the most successful runs in American professional soccer history.

Savarese was officially named head coach of the Cosmos in December 2012. During the club’s 2013 reboot season, he led the Cosmos to a North American Soccer League (NASL) Championship. Savarese would add two more NASL Championships to his coaching resume in 2015 and 2016. He took the Cosmos back to the NASL final in 2017, falling just short of a fourth championship in five years.

“Gio broke into professional coaching with our club and quickly established himself as one of the finest leaders in US Soccer,” said Cosmos Chairman, Rocco B. Commisso. “In the eleven months I had the opportunity to work with Gio, he has proven to be an even better person.”

“Gio remained steadfastly loyal to his players as the Cosmos went through a difficult ending to the 2016 season, and led our team to the 2017 Championship Final despite the uncertainty created for our league by recent US Soccer Federation decisions,” added Commisso. “I thank Gio for his enormous contributions to the Cosmos, and wish him and his beautiful family nothing but the best as he moves forward into the next chapter of his coaching career.”

“It’s been an absolute privilege to work with Gio these last five years,” said Cosmos Chief Operating Officer, Erik Stover. “I consider him a great friend and he should be so proud of his accomplishments with the Cosmos. His next club will be truly blessed to have him.”