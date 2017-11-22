December Set To Be Crucial Month In Serie A Title Race

By Michael Ottolenghi

It’s nearly December and the Serie A title race continues to be tight. The top 3 sides all won last weekend, and Napoli lead the table with 38 points from 14 games, followed by Inter on 36 and Juventus on 34.

The Roman sides lost some ground with two unexpected 1-1 draws, Lazio in a home tie with Fiorentina and Roma away to Genoa. Both sides still have a game in hand on the top 3, but Roma are on 31 points and Lazio on 29.

With no Christmas break in Serie A this season, December is likely to deliver some key verdicts as there are five rounds of Serie A fixtures on offer, many of them key clashes at the top of the table. Juventus, for example, will play both Napoli and Inter in December, and all of the top 5 will have their squads tested.

And what better way to kick off the month than a clash between defending champions and aspiring successors, as Friday night sees Juve travel to Naples in the most anticipated fixture of the season so far. Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is rightly wary of billing this game a title decider, and is also guarded about his team’s title prospects. But despite a likely early exit from the Champions League, Napoli are arguably the form team in Europe.

That assessment is based not only on traditional metrics, but on the quality of their play, particularly going forward. Sarri’s preferred 4-3-3 system is tailor-made for pacy forwards like Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, but this season the team has seen more goals from midfielders, with Jorginho adding to regular contributions from captain Marek Hamsik, and squad players Piotr Zielinski and Marko Rog also getting in on the action.

So Juventus will be worried, and manager Max Allegri will be particularly preoccupied by Napoli’s forward threat in light of Juve’s defensive problems. Leonardo Bonucci, who left for Milan over the summer in acrimonious circumstances, is not having a good year, but he was clearly a calming influence on his fellow defenders in the Juve back 3.

Without him, both Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli have shown their age, while even Italy legend Gigi Buffon has had to sit some games out to the benefit of Wojciech Szczesny. The defense has conceded 14 goals so far, and Bonucci’s departure has also shone the spotlight on player discord under Allegri.

Paolo Dybala is reportedly unhappy at his frequent substitutions, even though his patchy form this season fully justifies that treatment. With former Napoli man Gonzalo Higuain out of the fixture with a broken hand, Dybala and Marko Mandzukic will have to be on top form to remedy any slip ups at the back.

After one or both of Napoli or Juve lose some points on Friday night, Inter will host Chievo on Sunday, knowing that a win would keep them in the unlikely hunt for the title. The problem for Luciano Spalletti’s side is that injuries are catching up with a smallish squad, with Matias Vecino and Roberto Gagliardini injured, and centre back Miranda suspended. So Inter will have to rely on former captain Andrea Ranocchia in defense and on an experimental midfield. They will be praying for the good health of captain Mauro Icardi, who with his two goals in last weekend’s 3-1 win in Cagliari took his tally for the season to 15, representing over 50% of the team’s goals this season.

The other big Serie A story to start off December is the change of managers on the red and black side of Milan. Vincenzo Montella did not survive the 0-0 home draw against Torino, despite the fact that his side were unlucky not to take the 3 points.

The club have installed former player Gennaro Gattuso as manager, a choice intended to placate the fans but which has left many perplexed, as his greatest achievements so far came with Pisa in the lower divisions and the club has already seen former players such as Filippo Inzaghi and Clarence Seedorf fail as managers.

At least his first game in charge will be against the worst team in Europe, Benevento, who lost their 14th consecutive game on Monday.