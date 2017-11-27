Eight Most Beautiful Football Stadiums Worldwide

With football being the most popular sport in global ranks, there is no wonder it would have its fair share of magnificent stadiums on display. They are home to some of the greatest clubs that ever played, and have been known to host their fair share of historical events.

Each of the stadiums listed below is located in a different country, so you might want to start saving for that world tour. Of course, considering your love and knowledge of football, it might be an even better idea to check out one of the bookmakers and use the odds in favor of your dream.

8. Soccer City, South Africa

The home of the Kaizer Chiefs was greatly renovated back in 2009 in order to prepare for the grand spectacle – hosting the 2010 World Cup. Although some find it noisy, the vuvuzela is a recognizable trademark of this construction and the whole nation, making it unique in more than one way.

7. Anfield Road, UK

The home of Liverpool is respected for its size and design, but even more for its atmosphere. The tunnel inscription “This is Anfield” and the Kop chant “You’ll Never Walk Alone” can spike anyone’s football spirit.

6. Santiago Bernabeu, Spain

The home of Real Madrid has undergone two renovations, marking the club’s urge towards greater things. With a fair share of the world’s greatest – Cristiano Ronaldo, Ferenc Puskas and Zinedine Zidane, it is all the more precious.

5. The Maracanã, Brazil

Situated in the heart of human art, culture, passion and modernization – Rio de Janeiro, The Maracanã has earned its reputation. In its peak capacity, the stadium hosted the 1950 final group-stage match between Brazil and Uruguay, witnessed by an incredible audience of 199,854 football fans.

4. Azteca, Mexico

The stadium and its capacity of 104,000 boast two World Cup finals in their presence, as well as one of the greatest moments in football – Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal.

3. The Allianz Arena, Germany

Both 1860 Munich and Bayern Munich have set up residence at the Arena, but its recent and rather modern built have made it quite durable, to everyone’s relief. A unique trait of the Allianz Arena is its ability to change colors in order to designate the home team currently playing – red for Bayern and blue for 1860 Munich.

2. Camp Nou, Spain

Being rivals in practically everything, it is only natural for Real Madrid and Barcelona FC to strive towards outdoing each other in their home stadiums as well. In this case, Barcelona takes the lead as their home, Camp Nou has reached second place on our countdown, both for its once great capacity and the symbolic ‘mes que un club’ motto inscription.

1. Wembley, UK

Commonly known as “The Home of Football”, it is understandable how this renewed version of the 1923 Wembley Stadium earned first place. It emanates its greatness in terms of design, capacity, historic value and ultimately, hosting some of the greatest moments in professional football.