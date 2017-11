1 – In 1872, who became the first ever England Captain?

Cuthbert Ottaway (vs Scotland, 1872)

2 – Which two legends share the record for the most England games captained?

Billy Wright and Bobby Moore (90 games)

3 – Who captained England between 1980 and 1991?

Bryan Robson

4 – Which England captain was nicknamed Crazy Horse?

Emlyn Hughes

5 – Gary Lineker captained his country 18 times. How many goals did he score for England?

48