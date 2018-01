1 – In which season was the FA Cup tournament first held?

1871-72

2 – Which team holds the record for FA Cup victories?

Arsenal 13

3 – Which club held the FA Cup for seven years during WWII?

Portsmouth FC

4 – Which teams appeared in the first Wembley final in 1923?

West Ham United and Bolton W

5 – How many times have Newcastle United won the FA Cup?

Six