General Knowledge – Answers

1 – Englishman Jimmy Greaves only played 10 Serie A games for Milan before leaving But how many goals did he score in those matches. 0, 3, or 9?

Nine

2 – Which London team was once nicknamed the Lilywhites?

Tottenham Hotspur

3 – Which Scottish team’s name is derived from the Latin name for Ireland?

Hibernian

4 – Which nation did Greece beat in the final to win the 2004 European Championship?

Portugal

5 – What round of the European Cup had Manchester Utd reached at the time of the Munich air disaster in 1958?

Semis