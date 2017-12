1 – Which current Championship team did Nigel Clough manage before his current job at Burton Albion?

2 – Steve Morrow once had his arm broken (unintentionally) by which Arsenal teammate while celebrating a victory?

3 – How long was Brian Clough manager at Leeds United?

4 – Chef Gordon Ramsey used to play for which famous football club?

5 – What year did Marseille win the European Cup?

ANSWERS