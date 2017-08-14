Harry Kane Drawing Interest From Real Madrid

Even though this season is still young and we’ve just got out of a topsy-turvy transfers window, the rumor-mill is already in full swing, with big names already being linked with moves away.

One name that is certainly on everybody’s lips is Harry Kane. The free-scoring Tottenham Hotspur player, who was the subject of some transfer speculation in the summer, has been linked with a shock move to Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are renowned for bringing in ‘Galacticos’ every now and then, so it’s not really a surprise to think that they’d be chasing one of Europe’s best strikers. But would Kane actually be a good fit for Real Madrid and would he ever leave Spurs? Let’s find out!

Why The Spurs Forward?

The real question should be: why not? Since breaking into the Spurs first team at the end of the 2013/14 campaign, Kane has become one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, scoring more than 20 goals in each of the subsequent campaigns and looks on track to do the same again this year. Once touted as a ‘one season wonder’, Harry Kane is currently the Champions League’s top goal scorer and has led his Tottenham side to successive top-four finishes in the past couple of seasons – all of which screams ‘galactic’ quality. Furthermore, Real Madrid has the money to splash on a new star man – even with financial fair play rules in place, they could easily offload some fringe players to bring in Kane.

On top of that, he’s becoming an experienced international player, frequently scoring for an underwhelming England side as well as captaining the team on multiple occasions. With his record and obvious talent being displayed week in, week out, it was really only a matter of time before one of Europe’s top teams sat up and took notice. It also helps that he put in an amazing performance against Madrid in a recent Champions League fixture.

How Much Could He Go For?

Considering the insanity that is the current transfer market, we can only assume that Harry Kane would go for a hefty fee, if not a world-record-breaking fee. Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy has said that Kane is worth £200 million, and with the striker’s current contract tying him to Spurs until 2022, Real Madrid would have to pay quite a price to secure him.

Would Kane Be a Good Fit for Los Blancos?

This is an entirely different question, which really has more to do with the culture of Real Madrid than with Kane as a player. From what fans have seen of Harry Kane they know he’s humble, shy, and scores bags of goals. While the latter would be enough for him to easily walk into the Real Madrid first team, Kane lacks the superstar qualities that the Los Blancos president, Florentino Perez, wants from his key players. Let’s not forget, this is the man that allegedly let talents like Mesut Ozil and Angel Di Maria leave the club because they did not fit the image of Real Madrid.

Despite this, Harry Kane could slot into the current Madrid side quite well. While he’s used to playing as a solo no. 9 for Spurs, Kane’s physical attributes and skill on the ball mean that he’s an expert at holding up play and bringing other attackers into the picture. Seeing as Zinedine Zidane (the Real Madrid manager) likes to switch between the classic 4-3-3 and a narrow diamond formation, you could easily picture Kane leading the line, playing off the likes of Ronaldo and Bale, or joining another attacker up top.

Could He Do it in La Liga?

There’s been no suggestion that he couldn’t. It’s a generally accepted fact – usually propped up by league elitists – that the Premier League is one of the hardest and most competitive leagues to play in. There is some evidence to support this. Simply by looking at the leading goal scorers for each of Europe’s top five leagues you’ll always find the Premier League golden boot winner quite far down. Despite the competitive nature of the Premier League, you’d be crazy not to put Harry Kane in your football betting tips for the weekend!

With this in mind, it’s fair to assume that if Harry Kane joined Real Madrid in the near future, with the slightly less competitive league and the high-quality service he’d receive, that he be able to replicate his Tottenham form.

What’s Stopping Him?

A major barrier to Kane joining Real Madrid is his relationship with the Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino. Not only did he give Kane his chance to shine and built the team around the forward, the two have a very close relationship that would be hard to break apart. In a recent interview, Pochettino explained at length the virtues that Harry Kane brings to the current Tottenham side, so you can imagine he’d try everything in his power to keep his star striker.

Another problem is that Real Madrid already has a world class striker in Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is only 29 years old, which means he’s got plenty of play time left in him, and while he doesn’t reach the scoring numbers of some of his teammates, he’s still an essential part of the team. If Madrid were to go in for Kane, it seems unlikely that he’d want to move from a beloved club to one where he’d have to fight for his position.