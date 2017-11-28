Has Eden Hazard Reached His Peak?

Eden Hazard is one of the star players in the Premier League, and in recent months, probably the world. This extremely versatile and skillful player is aged just 26 and has been representing his country from the age of 17.

Hazard official confirmed his transfer to Chelsea on 4 June 2012, for just £32 million from Lille, and is set to be headhunted by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG in either January or the summer. While experiencing a torrid season under Jose Mourinho upon his return to manage the club, Hazard has reached phenomenal new heights in the 2017-18 season for the Blues under manager Antonio Conte. Nevertheless, some critics are looking at this new performance and stating that this could be the peak for the Belgian player. Whether you’re looking at how to win football bets which include man-of-the-match announcements or goals or you want to know whether or not to include Hazard in your fantasy team next season, we’re taking a look at whether or not Eden Hazard has reached his peak.

The Conte & Hazard Bond

After his game against Newcastle where Hazard tore up the grass scoring 2 out of 3 goals in the club’s 3-1 win, Antonio Conte has made a statement that Hazard is set to reach new heights to become one of the best players in the world. He said to British media: “I don’t think that Eden is at the peak of his career yet. I think he has a lot of improvement”. Conte is credited with developing the skills of the likes of Paul Pogba, who moved to Manchester United for a record fee, and the chances are if Hazard was to stay with the club, he would continue his climb towards being one of the best world players, ever.

Fear Amongst Other Players

Numerous players have come out to talk about the fear that Eden Hazard puts in them whenever they’re facing him. In fact, even some of the greatest defenders of all time have referenced the feeling of playing against Hazard. Rio Ferdinand, ex-Manchester United defender, when asked about how he enjoyed playing against the Blue’s player, Ferdinand replied to BT Sport with: “I didn’t, I still remember and I still get nightmares.”

The Future For Eden Hazard

Hazard currently has two and a half years remaining on his contract with Chelsea F.C. and Conte is pushing for the player to sign another contract, alongside his team-mate Courtois prior to stepping foot in Russia for the World Cup next summer. With the player being so young, there are a number of opportunities for him to progress moving forward. While there is a willingness of both sides (player and club) to have a contract signed, it is highly likely that Chelsea will have to make Hazard one of the highest paid players in the world, or risk the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid snatching him from under their noses. With the World Cup providing the chance for the player to show off his skills and talent on an even bigger stage, we are likely to see much more from the player.