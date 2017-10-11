Join The Eleven Campaign And Help Make A Difference!

When it really matters, will you sit on the bench or get out on the pitch? The Eleven Campaign is asking.

As global tensions mount, it’s never been more important to seek globalized solutions. Fear -of others, of change, of what and who is different- is the number one factor deterring meaningful progress in today’s world. The Eleven Campaign is a non-profit organization endeavoring to catalyze global solutions, using sport as a vehicle to promote diversity, inclusion, and cross-cultural collaboration. Eleven Campaign recognizes the unparalleled unifying ability of sport; its power lies in the simple joy of play, which virtually everyone on the planet has experienced at some point in their lives.

The flagship project of the Eleven Campaign is an eponymous feature-length philanthropic documentary ELEVEN profiling eleven, 11-year-old children from eleven different countries and what soccer means to them and how it affects their life and personalities. Each of these remarkable children is preparing for the biggest match of their lives, In hopes of scoring the most beautiful goal the world could witness; unity. All eleven children will come together for the first time to form a team, knocking down cultural, language and gender barriers for a game in front of thousands of spectators at a world class stadium.

The Eleven Campaign is challenging you to give an assist the team by joining the eleven.

Presently Eleven Campaign is working toward making the final match possible for their team of young heroes. The campaign is calling on everyone to get off the bench and into the game. You can donate quickly and securely on their crowdfund page to make your mark on this project; no amount is too small and there are fantastic perks to claim, such as signed kit and experiences with your favorite sports figures and celebrities.

Watch the Eleven documentary trailer here and visit the official Eleven Campaign website to learn more about the organization.

Follow the progress on the social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

Countries involved:

Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Denmark, Greece, Japan, Rwanda, Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, United Kingdom, United States of America

Any press or sponsorship enquiries can be directed to Kyriakos Kyriakopoulos at

kyriakos@elevencampaign.org or info@elevencampaign.org