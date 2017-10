1 – Who was Kevin Keegan’s Welsh strike partner?

2 – Reds Goalkeeper who went on to make over 600 appearances for Coventry City?

3 – According to legendry manager Bill Shankly, which of his players could cause a ‘riot in a graveyard’?

4 – Which ex-Arsenal midfielder started three European Cup finals for Liverpool in 1977, 78, and 81?

5 – Which Irishman lifted the FA Cup for Liverpool as captain in 1989?

ANSWERS