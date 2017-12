1 Which German manager has won the European Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich?

Ottmar Hitzfeld

2 Which Northern Irishman steered Arsenal to FA Cup success in 1979?

Terry Neill

3 Which current EPL boss became manager of Notts County in 1997 and then took Bolton to the EPL?

Sam Allardyce

4 Who was Liverpool’s first post war manager?

George Kay

5 Who was the first manager to win the FA Cup with 2 different clubs?

Herbert Chapman; Huddersfield town 1922 and Arsenal 1930