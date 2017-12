1 – What year did City start playing at Maine Road. 1911, 1923, 1899?

2 – Which ex Man Utd player lasted only 32 days as City’s manager in 1996?

3 – Which City legend joined the club from Bolton for 60,000 pounds in 1967?

4 – Which Irishman was voted City’s Player of the year a record four times and also holds the record for most own goals in the EPL?

5 – In what year did City win their only European trophy to date?

ANSWERS