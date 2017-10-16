Moving The Goalposts: Columbus Crew Eyeing Up a Move To Austin

Tim Hall’s View From 101

After the United States men’s national team tripped over their bootlaces and fell flat on their faces in Trinidad to book their World Cup places on a golf course as opposed to in Russia where the games are, it’s been a black week for the sport of soccer here in the good ol’ US of A.

There have been, and there are, and there will continue to be, likely until the end of time, a near-infinite number of postmortems trying to figure out what went wrong and what needs fixing and where we all are supposed to go from here. The pundit class had to push one another out of the way in a race to get to the first available microphones to record their told-you-so’s and plans for the future. Everyone with a torch they can lift has found, in the Americans’ failure, proof that they and only they can light the way.

In the aftermath, people called for head coach Bruce Arena’s scalp, even though he was brought in halfway through qualifying to try to salvage what Jurgen Klinsmann had left him, and very nearly pulled it off. But Arena, in his standard fashion, shrugged and tendered his resignation. He’ll pop off for a vacation right quick and the next time we see him he’ll be drenched in champagne, lifting a trophy for someone, somewhere.

People also wanted the head of Sunil Gulati, president of the US Soccer Federation. Gulati would not offer it, saying that now was not the right time to discuss such a thing, like him quitting in the wake of missing a World Cup was proposing gun control right after a mass shooting when, actually, yes, this is exactly the time to talk about it.

A week removed, the blood has come down from a full rolling boil to a light simmer. Nobody is really thrilled with missing the World Cup but it is the reality we are all faced with. It was bound to happen anyway, eventually. No country is guaranteed a spot in the big show – not, at least, until the number of available spots eventually balloons to some unimaginable number.

So, time to take our collective medicine and lick our patriotic wounds, pick ourselves up off the canvas and work to improve.

With all that said, the US soccer community really could have used some positive news this week. It did not have to be much, just something to feel like things were back on the upswing again. Even a really sexy, outside-the-box coaching rumor would have got the ball rolling in the right direction. Instead, we get Sam Allardyce. (Which, you know what? Great. You’re here to be entertained aren’t you? Big Sam for USMNT. Hell, Big Sam for President 2020.)

Instead we get the breaking news this week that Anthony Precourt, owner of Columbus Crew and guy that probably takes squash down at the gym way too seriously, has announced that unless he gets a stadium in downtown Columbus (“downtown Columbus” being the greatest oxymoron since “jumbo shrimp”) then he will take the Crew and move them out of the area, specifically to Austin, Texas. For what will it profit a man if he gains the 39th largest television market in America but forfeits the 32nd?

Let’s define our terms here. Columbus Crew are one of the original Major League Soccer franchises, and have operated since inception as one of the flagships, in a largely inoffensive way. One MLS Cup, one US Open Cup, three Supporters Shields; a decent amount of success without being too flashy. In that way, a perfect representation of the American Midwest. The Crew were also the first in the country to open their own soccer-specific stadium, now called MAPFRE Stadium for advertising reasons, which since then has become the de facto home for the US/Mexico game in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

Then enters Anthony “The Eradicator” Precourt. Precourt buys the Crew (sorry, “becomes the Crew’s investor-operator”) in 2013 and sets about sprucing up the place, giving a fresh coat of paint to both the stadium and the team’s branding and talking about his commitment to the community. Precourt, who came to money through corporate finance and investment management and tries to pass himself off as a man of the people by not wearing a necktie all the time even though he’d call the cops the second you got too close in a non-controlled environment, talked big about community despite the fact that his agreement to keep the Crew in Columbus for the next ten years had one very specific out clause: Austin, Texas.

Aside from stadium upgrades and the like, Precourt’s first orders of business also included a new TV deal for the upcoming 2014 season, which was signed exclusively with Time Warner Cable, a provider not used by about half of the Columbus area. Meaning that about half of the Columbus area could not see any Crew games without traveling to the stadium themselves, because the Crew in their Midwestern blandness rarely made national TV. That deal was eventually loosened to allow fans to actually see the games, but attendance at the games continued to fall to about 15,000 a game (according to whatever metric is used to actually measure that, because it’s certainly not an accurate count of people through the turnstiles anywhere).

MLS could have thrown cold water on the entire deal, or at the bare minimum said nothing at all, but instead released a statement dumping on Columbus, saying in part “Columbus Crew SC is near the bottom of the League in all business metrics” and that they “support (Precourt’s) efforts to explore options outside of Columbus”.

In Columbus, this announcement happened well after non-refundable ticket sales had started for 2018, which could be the Crew’s lame duck season in Ohio. Meanwhile in Texas, an “MLS-2-ATX” website has popped up claiming to be “a community of supporters working together to bring Major League Soccer to Austin, Texas” which sounds all swell and grassroots until you realize the website is brought to you by Precourt Sports Ventures.

Both Columbus and Austin have claimed that no public funding will go to a new stadium, which is a familiar refrain to American sports fans, and an impasse that will end once one of the cities thinks a tax break will give them the edge in the deal. Both cities are pawns, and one will be left holding the bag without an MLS team.

Soccer would be a great sport if we could just figure out a way to remove the greed, the selfishness, the human element of it. Soccer would be a great escape from all the bad things in our lives if we didn’t find all those bad things – and ourselves – waiting there, as well.