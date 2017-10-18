Napoli Hold On To Top Spot In Serie A

By Michael Ottolenghi

Serie A continued to surprise last weekend, with the big match between all-conquering first place Napoli and a buzzing second place Inter resulting in a disappointing 0-0 draw, which allowed both Juve and Lazio to close the gap from Napoli to just three points (and one from Inter).

Juve showed resilience that they had failed to find so far this season, winning 6-2 away at Udinese despite Mario Mandzukic’s red card in the first half. Lazio’s Ciro Immobile is no longer a surprise, though, and his 2 goals in Lazio’s 3-0 win against Cagliari leave him on 13 league goals after 9 games played.

Predictions are dangerous in Serie A, particularly any concerning teams at the top of the table that are not Juventus. For all of Napoli’s stylish forward play and Inter’s best start to a season since 1997, in October two years ago both Napoli and Inter sat ahead of Juventus in the table but it was, of course, the old lady who won the league that year. Will they be able to do the same this year and win a record seventh title in a row? Some answers may be delivered in the biggest game of the season so far when Milan host Juve at San Siro on Saturday.

Milan will enter what used to be a crunch match in Serie A in a sorry state, despite thrashing Chievo 4-1 in Verona on Wednesday.

Milan are 12 points from the top of the table and 9 from the final Champions League qualification place. The symbol of their summer spending spree, former Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci (left), crowned a series of abysmal performances with a red card for an errant elbow in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Genoa. That means Bonucci will not play this week, depriving the game against Juventus of one of its most intriguing subplots, as Bonucci has made no secrets of his disagreements with Juve boss Max Allegri. Instead, Milan manager Vincenzo Montella will have to decide whether to revert to the 4 man defence that was at least functional last season or to stick to the so far unsuccessful back 3 without Bonucci.

Whatever option Montella goes with, it is hard to see Milan’s defence stymieing Juve’s attack, which is currently the best in the league. For all of the fingers pointed towards Paolo Dybala’s mental fragility in missing a series of crucial penalties, there is a sense that the 6-2 win in Udine was a turning point for the defending champions. It certainly took character to come from behind with 10 men and score 6 goals, but Allegri will want confirmation that his team are back to their best in what remains a big league game. He will hope that pairing Gonzalo Higuain with Paolo Dybala will recreate the formidable front duo that won the league last season.

Elsewhere, Napoli and Inter both won against the teams from Genoa in midweek. Inter beat Sampdoria 3-2 at San Siro on Tuesday. while Napoli came from behind to beat Genoa by the same score at the Marassi stadium on Wednesday.

This weekend both Napoli and Inter have seemingly winnable fixtures, with Napoli hosting a struggling Sassuolo, and Inter travelling to newly promoted Verona in a rare Serie A Monday night fixture.

But unfortunately for Serie A we have to yet again mention a racist outrage on the terraces, this time possibly reaching a new low. The culprits are among those who call themselves supporters of Lazio, and they have history in supporting fascist and repellent causes. On this occasion they thought it amusing to “taunt” Roma fans last Sunday by distributing pictures of Anne Frank wearing a Roma shirt.

In fairness to both Lazio and Serie A, the reaction to this provocation has been swift and harsh, with police investigating 10 suspects and all of Serie A holding a minute of silence and readings from Anne Franck’s diary before this week’s games. But the decent reaction should not detract from the repeated deplorable behaviour of quasi-criminal “ultras” groups in Serie A, and begs questions about the league’s long years of complicity with those groups. Shame on all of them.