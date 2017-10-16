NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal Releases Statement On U.S. Soccer

North American Soccer League (NASL) Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal issued a statement on Friday following this week’s events involving U.S. Soccer. The statement reads as follows:

In the wake of the resignation of Bruce Arena and the media call held by Sunil Gulati, the NASL believes this is the perfect opportunity for us to come together as a soccer nation and change things for the better. Since its inception, the NASL has been committed to bringing more soccer to fans, creating opportunities for players, and furthering the overall development of the sport. The NASL agrees with the sentiment that a revolution is necessary to ensure that our national team programs, and soccer at all levels in this country, continue to grow and prosper. To that effect, the NASL supports calls for systemic changes to enhance access for players, clubs, and ultimately fans. Given the opportunity, the NASL is committed to working with all stakeholders towards achieving those goals.