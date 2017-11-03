NASL Lose First Round Of Antitrust Lawsuit Battle

Upon learning of the decision, NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal released the following statement:

We are very disappointed with the Court’s decision in denying our motion for a preliminary injunction. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of antitrust claims against the U.S. Soccer Federation and are confident that justice will ultimately be served. In light of the extreme harm this decision poses to the NASL and our teams, players, coaches and fans, we will immediately begin reviewing all of our legal options including the process for appealing today’s ruling.