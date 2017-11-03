NASL Lose First Round Of Antitrust Lawsuit Battle

Judge Margo Brodie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York denied the North American Soccer League (NASL) the injunctive relief it was seeking in its federal antitrust case against the U.S. Soccer Federation, the league confirmed on Saturday.
Upon learning of the decision, NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal released the following statement:
We are very disappointed with the Court’s decision in denying our motion for a preliminary injunctionWe remain steadfast in our pursuit of antitrust claims against the U.S. Soccer Federation and are confident that justice will ultimately be served. In light of the extreme harm this decision poses to the NASL and our teams, players, coaches and fans, we will immediately begin reviewing all of our legal options including the process for appealing today’s ruling.

