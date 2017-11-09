Northern Ireland – Questions

1 – Known as the Derry Pele, he played for Celtic, Brighton, and Luton Town?

2 – Twice winner of the European cup with Nottingham Forest who won two League Cups with them?

3 – Capped 91 times by his country, he spent a decade with Luton Town, won the European Cup winners Cup with Manchester United and ended his career at Chelsea?

4 – Spurs and Arsenal goalkeeper who represented his country 119 times?

5 – Scored 12 goals in 59 international games whilst playing for West Ham, Luton Town, Southampton, Palace and QPR?

ANSWERS