NY Cosmos Comeback To Tie 4-4 In Jacksonville

The New York Cosmos mounted a huge second-half comeback to earn a draw against Jacksonville Armada FC at a sold-out Hodges Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Zach Steinberger, Drew Beckie, and Kalen Ryden scored for Jacksonville in the opening stanza, leaving Armada FC with a 3-1 halftime lead.
Not long into the second half, the Cosmos began showing signs of life and it was Eugene Starikov who kickstarted the comeback. The former U.S. youth international scored from close range in the 58th minute to make it 3-2. Just eight minutes later, the game was level thanks to New York substitute Lucky Mkosana.
The Cosmos didn’t stop there. Jimmy Mulligan’s long-distance effort in the 77th minute put the visitors ahead. After surrendering three unanswered goals, the hosts pulled even at 4-4 through Charles Eloundou. The Cameroonian international blasted a shot home from the right side of the box, sending the sold-out crowd into a frenzy.
The two sides each have one game remaining, and only one of them will end up in the postseason.