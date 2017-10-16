NY Cosmos Comeback To Tie 4-4 In Jacksonville

The New York Cosmos mounted a huge second-half comeback to earn a draw against Jacksonville Armada FC at a sold-out Hodges Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Zach Steinberger, Drew Beckie, and Kalen Ryden scored for Jacksonville in the opening stanza, leaving Armada FC with a 3-1 halftime lead.

Not long into the second half, the Cosmos began showing signs of life and it was Eugene Starikov who kickstarted the comeback. The former U.S. youth international scored from close range in the 58th minute to make it 3-2. Just eight minutes later, the game was level thanks to New York substitute Lucky Mkosana.