NY Cosmos Fly West For NASL Final On Sunday

The Championship Final is headed to the Bay Area. In the second game of a semifinal doubleheader on beIN SPORTS on Sunday, the San Francisco Deltas, the No. 2 seed in the postseason, snuck by visiting North Carolina FC to clinch hosting rights for the NASL title game.

Top-seeded Miami FC, which won both the Spring and Fall Season titles this year, fell on penalty kicks to the league’s defending champions, the New York Cosmos, at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Sunday night. The loss opened the door for the Deltas to bring The Championship Final to Kezar Stadium.

The Deltas will play host to the Cosmos at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. local time) on Sunday, November 12, at Kezar Stadium. The game will air live on beIN SPORTS USA, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Sunday’s semifinal doubleheader started at Riccardo Silva Stadium, where Miami clashed with New York. The action couldn’t have been any tighter, as the two sides needed penalty kicks to decide the game. New York and Miami played 30 minutes of extra time prior to the shootout.

Eugene Starikov’s successful spot kick in the sixth round of the shootout sent the Cosmos to their third straight NASL title game. The former U.S. youth international nearly scored in the run of play in the first period of extra time, but his shot rattled the post.

Following the Cosmos’ victory, San Francisco and North Carolina kicked off at Kezar Stadium. The hosts were rock solid throughout the game and only needed one goal to get past North Carolina. Tyler Gibson provided the Deltas with that goal, smashing a shot from outside the box past a helpless Macklin Robinson in the 41st minute.

The Championship Final will feature the same coaching matchup as the title game from 2015. New York boss Giovanni Savarese will square off against San Francisco coach Marc Dos Santos, who faced the Cosmos in The Championship Final in 2015 when he was in charge of Ottawa Fury FC.

Cosmos fans who aren’t traveling west for the game will be congregating at Offside Tavern on W14th Street for a viewing party. Come and show your support. All welcome.