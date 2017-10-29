NY Cosmos Prepare To Take On Miami In NASL Semi Final On Sunday

The New York Cosmos begin their post season quest to defend their NASL title on Sunday when they meet Miami at Riccardo Silva Stadium at 5 p.m (Live broadcast on beIN sport).

The New York Cosmos are hitting their stride at the right time as they begin the NASL playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

With 13 goals over their past three games, two wins and a draw, the Cosmos set a season-high for goals in a three-game stretch, culminating in their 5-2 win over Puerto Rico FC last Saturday. The five goals, all in the second half, were the most the Cosmos have recorded in any game this season.

For the players, the recent strong showings have them feeling strong as they head to Miami.

“It gives us a lot of confidence,” said midfielder, Andrés Flores, of the team’s recent play. “We have good, quality players to score that many goals. That means we’re working very hard to find them.”

“It’s very important for the team to come into the playoffs like that,” said midfielder, Juan Guerra. ”Team confidence is very high right now. We’re still concentrating.”

Miami had a blistering attack during the 2017 campaign, scoring a league-high 61 goals. The club is led by Stefano Pinho, who led the league in goals with 17 during the year. The Brazilian brings some key momentum into the postseason having scored five times in the final month of the Fall Season. Jaime Chavez, who carried the goalscoring load for Miami earlier in the Fall Season, finished the last month with four assists after linking up very well with Pinho during that stretch. The Orange and Blue are already the first NASL side to win both the Spring and the Fall Season, and now the club aims to complete an impressive treble. The Cosmos had to wait until the final weekend of the Fall Season to clinch a postseason berth, but the club did so in spectacular fashion. Argentine star Emmanuel Ledesma scored a hat trick and chipped in with an assist in a 5-2 win over Puerto Rico FC. Ledesma has been a key player throughout the year, finishing with 10 goals and six assists, while also leading the NASL in chances created with 73. New York has won the previous two NASL titles and three out of the last four overall. Miami and New York have matched up very evenly over the course of the year. In five meetings, the clubs each posted a record of 2W-1D-2L against each other. The last meeting between the two sides took place in Miami and ended in a 3-3 draw. Chavez fired home a hat trick in that clash.

As the No. 2 seed, the San Francisco Deltas will host the other semifinal game following a strong season under the guidance of Marc Dos Santos. The Canadian coach is looking to return to The Championship Final after doing so in 2015. The club will face off with North Carolina FC at Kezar Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. (beIN Sport)