NY Cosmos Reach Play Offs With 5-2 Victory Over Puerto Rico

Two dramatic races reached their conclusion on the final weekend of the North American Soccer League (NASL) Fall Season. On Saturday night, Miami FC became the first NASL club to capture both the Spring and Fall Season titles, while the New York Cosmos claimed the last spot in The Championship, the league’s four-team postseason tournament.

The New York Cosmos are headed to the postseason for the fifth straight year after posting a 5-2 victory over Puerto Rico FC at MCU Park on Saturday night.

Argentine midfielder Emmanuel Ledesma scored three goals in a span of 16 minutes in the second half to lead the Cosmos, who briefly fell behind to their Caribbean opponents.

After a scoreless first half, Puerto Rico forward Emery Welshman opened the scoring in the 48th minute thanks to some sloppy play in the back from New York. Ledesma made sure the visitors’ lead didn’t last long, blasting home a spectacular shot from just outside the box in the 51st minute.

Only five minutes transpired before Ledesma found the back of the net again. Jimmy Mulligan’s pass over the top was corralled by the Argentine and fired past Puerto Rico goalkeeper Austin Pack. The former Middlesbrough midfielder completed his hat trick in the 67th minute with a wonderful chip over an onrushing Pack.

Cosmos captain Carlos Mendes, playing in his final regular-season game, finished well at the near post to put the hosts up, 4-1, in the 75th minute. After Welshman found the back of the net again for Puerto Rico, Zimbabwean forward Lucky Mkosana put the icing on the cake for the Cosmos, scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 5-2.

The championship semi finals will take place on Sunday November 5th. NY Cosmos will play Miami at 5pm EST while San Francisco take on N. Carolina at 8pm