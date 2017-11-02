NY Red Bulls Fall Short In MLS Play Offs

The sixth-seeded New York Red Bulls defeated top-seeded Toronto FC, 1-0 in Leg Two of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday at BMO Field. Toronto, however, advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals on an aggregate score of 2-2, having tallied two away goals to New York’s one.

New York was just the second team this season to hold Toronto scoreless at BMO Field. New York improved their playoff record to 17-24-8.

New York finished the 2017 season with a 14-12-8 overall mark and a 2-1 record in the playoffs.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the lone goal of the match in the 53rd minute as he redirected Daniel Royer’s shot to the far post. Wright-Phillips not only tallied his ninth career playoff goal, but he also raised his career goals across all competitions to 100. BWP moved into a tie for ninth all-time in MLS playoff history with nine career playoff goals. He is tied with Robbie Keane.

Luis Robles made one save in the match to preserve his sixth-career MLS playoff clean sheet. With his sixth-career MLS playoff shutout, Robles moved into a tie for seventh with Jon Busch in MLS history.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Michael Amir Murillo (Sean Davis, 64′), Damien Perrinelle, Aaron Long, Kemar Lawrence, Felipe, Daniel Royer, Tyler Adams, Sacha Kljestan ©, Gonzalo Veron (Derrick Etienne Jr., 80′), Bradley Wright-Phillips

Toronto FC: Alexander Bono; Justin Morrow, Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga (Nick Hagglund, 54′), Steven Beitashour (Nicholas Hasler, 64′), Eriq Zaveleta (Jonathan Osorio, 66′), Marco Delgado, Michael Bradley ©, Victor Vazquez, Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore