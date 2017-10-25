NY Red Bulls Stun Chicago Fire To Advance In Play-Offs

New York Red Bulls handed Chicago Fire a 4-0 pasting in the first of the MLS 2027 play-off games on Wednesday night.

Red Bulls will now advance to the semi finals where they will meet top ranked Toronto FC in a two game series with the first leg being played at Red Bull Arena next week.

An all-around team performance helped the New York Red Bulls defeat the Chicago Fire, 4-0, in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoff Knockout Round on Wednesday night at Toyota Park.

New York used four different goal scorers to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the eighth-straight season.

The Red Bulls improved to 3-0 all-time in knockout round matches.

The Red Bulls onslaught of four goals against the Fire was just the second time in franchise history that New York tallied four goals in an MLS playoff match.

Bradley Wright-Phillips opened up the scoring in the seventh minute as defenseman Damien Perrinelle set him up for the early 1-0 lead.

Minutes later Tyler Adams swung a pass into the six-yard box for Sacha Kljestan to finish to the near post to double the lead, 2-0 in the 11th minute.

Daniel Royer continued his hot streak as he knocked in his first career MLS playoff goal and seventh goal in the last 10 matches he has played this season and triple New York’s lead, 3-0, in the 70th minute.

Coming on as the first sub and putting the final exclamation point to the game, Gonzalo Veron chipped in a wonderful goal over Matt Lampson in the 89th minute.

Wright-Phillips brought his career goal total across all competitions to 99 and his MLS playoff goal tally to eight.

BWP’s game-winner against Chicago was his second MLS Cup Playoff Knockout Round game-winner as he tallied the game-winning goal against Sporting Kansas City on Oct. 30, 2014.

Wright-Phillips continued his streak of goals against Chicago as he scored his third goal in as many games this season against the Fire.

Luis Robles recorded a game-best four saves to earn his fifth career MLS playoff clean sheet.

Kljestan, Royer and Veron all scored their first career MLS playoff goals as Red Bull players. Kljestan tallied his second career MLS playoff goal overall.

Both Red Bull Homegrowns Tyler Adams and Sean Davis recorded their first career MLS playoff assists.

New York extended their unbeaten streak to four matches, carrying over three from the MLS regular season.

The Red Bulls have won back-to-back road matches and improved their playoff road record to 7-14-7. Overall, New York earned their 16th playoff win and improve to 16-25-9.

New York improved their playoff mark against Chicago to 2-2 all-time.