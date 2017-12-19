NYCFC Host LA Galaxy In 2018 Home Opener At Yankee Stadium

MLS has released the Home Openers schedule for all 23 teams for 2018.

LA Galaxy will be the first visitors to Yankee Stadium, arriving in the Bronx on Sunday, March 11, with kickoff taking place at 5pm ET.

NYCFC will kick off their 2018 Regular Season a week earlier away to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, March 4 at 7:30pm ET.

NYCFC holds a 1-2 all-time record vs. Sporting Kansas City and will look to earn their first points at Children’s Mercy Park when they visit the defending U.S. Open Cup champions in their 2018 MLS regular season Home Opener.

NYCFC continue a scintillating series vs. LA Galaxy – the first club to win five MLS Cups – after defeating the Carson-based California side 2-0 on the west coast last season behind a Man of the Match performance from Sean Johnson in net and wonder goals from Jonathan Lewis and David Villa.