NYCFC Sign Swedish International Defender Anton Tinnerholm

New York City FC have completed the signing of defender Anton Tinnerholm. A Sweden international, Tinnerholm joins NYCFC as a free agent after his contract with Malmo FF expired at the end of their 2017 season, pending receipt of P1 visa and ITC.

Anton is the reigning 2017 Allsvenskan Defender of the Year after he played a key role in helping Malmo to clinch back-to-back titles in October.

Tinnerholm told NYCFC.com: “As soon as I heard NYCFC was interested, I really wanted to join. I spoke to Patrick and there are ambitions to go and win the title and I’m a player who always wants to play in a top team.

“I wanted a new challenge and I’m ready for a new adventure, so it seems to me that this is a great opportunity to try and help the Club make history in New York City. I heard very good things about playing under Patrick – I think I can learn a lot and develop under him as a coach and I can’t wait to play at Yankee Stadium.

“I’m really looking forward to the season – I’m used to winning in Sweden and hopefully I can now do the same thing in the United States.”

Anton has earned seven caps for the Swedish national team since he made his debut in 2015 and he will be hoping that his performances with NYCFC will help him earn a spot on the plane to Russia next summer.

Sporting Director Claudio Reyna said: “We’re really excited about the signing of Anton – he brings a lot of experience from playing at a high level with Malmo, a team that’s won the Swedish championship for three of the last four seasons.

“Anton brings a winning mentality from his experiences at Malmo and that’s important when we’re recruiting players for NYCFC. He’s motivated by the goal of continuing his involvement with the Swedish national team and we believe that NYCFC will give him the platform to get selected for the World Cup this summer.

“Our coaching staff will give him every chance to achieve his individual and collective ambitions as he enters into the prime years of his career.”

Tinnerholm arrives in New York City with UEFA Champions League experience under his belt, after he helped Malmo to the group stages of the 2015/16 competition where he faced off against Real Madrid, PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk.

NYCFC Head Coach Patrick Vieira said: “Anton has won the Swedish title three out of the last four years, so he knows what it takes to win a Championship and he’s played in the UEFA Champions League. He’s somebody who can bring something to this team on and off the field – his winning mentality from his experience of playing and lifting trophies will be important to us.

“What I like about Anton as a footballer is that he can play on his own in the corridor on the right side or with someone in front of him. He gives us options to play differently at the back, he’s got a lot of energy to get up and down the field and I strongly believe he will be a really good addition.”

Before joining Malmo, Tinnerholm represented Brokinds IF and IK Ostria Lamohov at the youth level, before spending six years at Atvidabergs FF where he made his pro debut and featured in more than 100 games.

Anton has been called up for a National Team camp from January 2 – 17 where Janne Anderson’s men will take on Estonia and Denmark in friendly matches as Sweden’s FIFA World Cup auditions commence.