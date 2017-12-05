NYCFC To Play LA Galaxy In Pre Season Friendly

Today, the first of New York City FC’s 2018 preseason exhibition matches has been confirmed. Ahead of the team’s fourth MLS campaign, NYCFC will take on the LA Galaxy at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA on February 10, 2018.

The Boys in Blue travel to California on February 4 where they will train on the West Coast prior to this friendly vs. the Galaxy on Saturday, February 10 at 7 p.m. PT.

Head Coach Patrick Vieira said: “We are looking forward to our friendly versus the LA Galaxy as it promises to be a really good test for us as we prepare for the 2018 MLS Season.

“Our league matches against LA have always been entertaining – the Galaxy always have a strong collective and a number of quality individual talents. This game will be a really important moment for us in preseason as we look to integrate new players into our squad and build our chemistry and rhythm on the field.”

This friendly will mark the fourth meeting between the teams following City’s 2-0 win at LA in August, courtesy of goals from Jonathan Lewis and David Villa, as well as a Man of the Match performance from Sean Johnson.

Tickets for this match will go on sale on December 12 at LAGalaxy.com.

Further preseason plans for NYCFC will be announced soon.