NYCFC Trade Brillant To DC United

New York City FC announced today that the Club has traded defender Frederic Brillant  to D.C. United in exchange for $75,000 General Allocation Money and a 2018 International Roster Spot.

 

Brillant joined NYCFC from K.V. Oostende in January 2016 and has represented the Club on 58 occasions, scoring two goals.

 

A feature at the back for City alongside Maxime Chanot in the run to the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2016, he struck up another excellent partnership with Alexander Callens in the final third of the 2017 season to help seal back-to-back byes to the Conference semifinals.

 

NYCFC defender Frederic Brillant (13) against Columbus Crew SC forward Justin Meram (9) Photo: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

 


Toronto Beat Seattle To Win Their First MLS Title

