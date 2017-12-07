Race For Serie A Top Spot Heats Up As AC Milan Collapse

By Michael Ottolenghi

The Serie A title race continues to provide plot twists. In the run up to a busy and unprecedented festive period of fixtures, two points separate the top 3, and no team is clearly favourite for either the title of “winter champions”, or for the real thing in May.

Napoli now top the table on 42 points, with Juve on 41, Inter on 40 and Roma on 38 but with a game in hand. And not to be outdone, further down the table Milan are suffering a collapse of epic proportions that would make dramatists proud. Enough for everyone to enjoy their panettone.

But back to the title race. Inter entered last weekend unbeaten and at the top of the table, but then suffered a 3-1 home defeat against a resurgent Udinese. Luciano Spalletti’s side had struggled to overcome third tier Pordenone in the Coppa Italia earlier in the week, winning on penalties after a 0-0 draw, and the psychological scars of that game seemed to carry over to the league.

One defeat in 17 games shouldn’t be too troubling, but for Inter fans that loss brought back worrying memories of their season under Roberto Mancini a couple of years ago, where they lead the league in December only to collapse after a home defeat to Lazio and finish outside the Champions League places. Spalletti insists his team is psychological stronger, and following a visit to Sassuolo this weekend they will have the opportunity to prove the point when they host Lazio on 30 December.

Meanwhile this Saturday, Juve’s big December continues as they host Roma in Turin, in another test of the defending champions after their win in Naples and home draw against Inter. Max Allegri has exerted control over his squad more than in his previous seasons, dropping star forward Paolo Dybala and redesigning his defence after a shaky start following the departure of Leonardo Bonucci to Milan. Medhi Benatia and Mattia de Scigilio have eased into the starting lineup and given the team a renewed solidity.

They will need it against Roma, who continue to impress under Eusebio Di Francesco. With Edin Dzeko starting to combine well with star summer signing Patrick Schick, they also boast the best defence in the league and if they win their game in hand they will be equal on points with Juventus. So even a draw in Turin would be a respectable result for the giallorossi and keep them in the title race.

Further down the league a once dominant team is suffering more ignominy, as the Gennaro Gattuso era has not started well in Milan. On the pitch Gattuso’s questionable tactical knowledge has not helped the team, but more worrying for them has been their lack of fight, a characteristic the former midfielder would have been expected to transmit to his players. Last Sunday’s 3-0 away defeat to newly promoted Verona was indicative of the team’s inability to react to going behind, but the fans are perhaps more worried about events off the field.

The financial issues surrounding the new Chinese owners remain murky, although this week saw news that UEFA would not sanction a derogation from fair play regulations and so the club remains at risk of sanctions, possibly including a transfer ban.

Additionally, the summer saga about teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract has come back to life, with his agent Mino Raiola involved in claims that the renewed contract signed over the summer was only signed under duress, or, in the more poetic Italian phrase, “moral violence”.

Milan fans have not reacted well, booing their own star keeper and contributing to a hostile atmosphere that culminated in Gattuso cancelling the club’s Christmas party.

But while Milan’s party is cancelled, Serie A will continue throughout the festive season and we will return with all the news from Italy in January. See you in 2018.