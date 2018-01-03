Red Bull Arena To Host Iceland vs Peru In March

The national teams of Iceland and Peru will clash at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Tuesday, March 27, as both teams prepare for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on-sale tomorrow, Friday, January 12, beginning with an exclusive two-hour pre-sale for New York Red Bulls Red Members at 10 a.m. Remaining tickets then go on-sale to the general public at noon.

Both teams will be preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as Iceland prepares for Group D with matches against Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria, while Peru readies for Group C against France, Australia and Denmark.

Iceland, who just qualified for their first World Cup appearance, are coached by Heimir Hallgrímsson. Hallgrímsson accrued 204 caps at the club level in Iceland and became the manager of Iceland following Euro 2016. ‘Our Boys’ are led by Kolbeinn Sigþórsson (Nantes) and Gylfi Sigurðsson (Everton).

Peru, who have qualified now for the World Cup six times, are coached by Ricardo Gareca. Gareca earned 20 international caps for Argentina and became the manager of Peru in February of 2015. Los Incas are captained by Paolo Guerrero, who currently plays for Flamengo and was previously at Bayern Munich. Guerrero is Peru’s all-time leading scorer with 32 goals in 86 appearances.

Since opening in 2010, Red Bull Arena has been a destination for international friendlies, including appearances by the United States Men’s & Women’s National team, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Turkey, Czech Republic, in addition to numerous top club sides from around the world.