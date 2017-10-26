Red Bull Lose Semi Final 1st Leg 2-1 Against Toronto

Toronto FC striker Sebastian Giovinco’s scored from a free kick to give Toronto a 2-1 advantage over the New York Red Bulls in Leg One of the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinal on Monday at Red Bull Arena.

New York will have to record a two-goal win in Toronto on Sunday in order to advance to the Eastern Conference final. The Red Bulls can also force overtime with a 2-1 line in regulation.

Victor Vazquez gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead in the eighth minute, as Jozy Altidore sent in a cross into the box, Luis Robles made an initial save to disrupt the pass only for the ball to find the foot of Vazquez.

In extra time of the first half, Bradley Wright-Phillips won a penalty. Daniel Royer stepped up and sent in the equalizer to end the half.

Toronto’s winner came in the 72nd minute when the visitors won a free-kick just outside New York’s 18-yard box. Giovinco swung in his shot over Michael Amir Murillo‘s head and snuck in through a diving Robles for the eventual game winner in the 72nd minute.

New York will travel to Toronto for Leg Two on Sunday, Nov. 5 at BMO Field. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes in the United States and TSN in Canada alongside Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish on TuneIn.