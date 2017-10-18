Red Bulls Beat Rivals DC United 2-1

Two late Red Bulls goals helped New York secure its fifth Atlantic Cup title over D.C. United, 2-1 on Sunday’s Decision Day, at RFK Stadium.

As the sixth seed, New York will travel to third-seeded Chicago in the Knockout Round either Wednesday, October 26 or Thursday, October 27.

New York tallied their fifth road win of the season to achieve 50 points on the year. The Red Bulls have recorded 50 points in a season for the sixth-straight year, which is the longest active streak in MLS.

Following New York’s win and FC Dallas’ loss, the Red Bulls’ 217 points from the start of 2014 are the most points accrued in the MLS regular-season.

With time winding down in the first half, D.C.’s Luciano Acosta found Paul Arriola in the 18-yard box, who finished the play for his first of the season and gave the home side a 1-0 lead at the half.

New York found itself in D.C.’s defensive third in the 68th minute when Muhamed Keita lofted a pass over United’s backline for Michael Amir Murillo, who redirected the pass to the near post for the equalizer.

Minutes later, Vincent Bezecourt set up Alex Muyl down the near sidelines with a backheel pass. Muyl took the pass in stride and swung a pass into the six-yard box for Gonzalo Veron, who tapped in the eventual game winner in the 75th minute.

Veron recorded his sixth goal of the season to put him third on the team in goals. The Argentine striker has scored a goal in four of the last six MLS matches.

Murillo scored his second career MLS goal.

Both Keita and Bezecourt tallied firsts of their MLS careers as each one recorded their first career MLS assists.

For the fourth time this season, New York had five of its Homegrowns playing on the field at the same as Tyler Adams, Derrick Etienne Jr., Sean Davis, Connor Lade and Alex Muyl were all on the field in the second half.

The Red Bulls secured their fifth Atlantic Cup over D.C. United in the last eight seasons.

New York is 25-16-10 all-time in the month of October. The Red Bulls have scored 88 goals and have allowed 67 goals in the 10th month of the year.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles Â©; Sal Zizzo (Connor Lade, 23′), Fidel Escobar, Michael Amir Murillo, Kemar Lawrence (Tyler Adams, 59′), Dilly Duka, Vincent Bezecourt, Muhamed Keita (Sean Davis, 74′), Derrick Etienne, Jr., Alex Muyl, Gonzalo Veron

D.C. United: Steve Clark; Nick DeLeon, Kofi Opare, Jalen Robinson, Chris Korb (Lloyd Sam, 79′), Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse (Ian Harkes, 58′), Marcelo Sarvas Â©, Zoltan Stieber, Lucian Acosta, Patrick Mullins (Deshorn Brown, 77′)