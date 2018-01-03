Red Bulls Release 2018 Schedule

After facing Club Deportivo Olimpia in a home-and-home series in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the Red Bulls open the regular season at home against former New York/New Jersey MetroStar Giovanni Savarese and the Portland Timbers on Saturday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m., with coverage on MSG Networks and Red Bulls Radio.

MSG Networks will be the regional home for the club, as it has since 1996. Additional broadcast details on MSG’s coverage will be announced at a later date.

Red Bulls Radio will also return in 2018 to broadcast matches in English and Spanish.

New York’s home opener against Portland will be the fourth time the club opens the regular season at Red Bull Arena and the ninth season of soccer at RBA overall. The Red Bulls are 2-1-0 all-time when opening the season at Red Bull Arena.

The New York Derby will resume on Saturday, May 5 with a 2:00 p.m. match at Red Bull Arena. The Red Bulls will also face New York City FC on Sunday, July 8, and Wednesday August 22, both of which will be played at Yankee Stadium. The third match on August 22 will be part of MLS Heineken Rivalry Week.

The Red Bulls will make their first trip to Audi Field in D.C. to take on rival D.C. United on July 25. Audi Field, the new home of New York’s Atlantic Cup Rivals, is set to open on July 14.

Similar to previous years with major international tournaments, MLS will break for the FIFA World Cup group stage, which will take place between June 14 and June 28. The Red Bulls will play just one match during that time, a home match against FC Dallas on Saturday, June 23.

The Red Bulls close out the season on Sunday, October 28, against Orlando City at Red Bull Arena on MLS Decision Day, presented by AT&T. The 2018 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.