Red Bulls Tie 0-0 With Atlanta

- The New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United FC finished their match in a scoreless draw on Sunday at Red Bull Arena.
- New York, sitting at 13-12-8, will be the Eastern Conference’s six seed in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs. Outside of Toronto as the one seed, seeds two through five will be decided next Sunday on Decision Day, presented by AT&T.
- New York held off one of the league’s best offensive squads, tallying their 10th shutout of the season. It was just the fifth time in 33 MLS regular season matches that Atlanta was held scoreless.
- Luis Robles tallied three saves for his 10th clean sheet of the season. Robles moved into a tie with Bill Hamid for 12th all-time in MLS regular-season shutouts at 49.
- Robles tallied double-digit shutouts in a single season for the third time in his career.
- Robles extended his consecutive start streak to 173 games.
- Felipe appeared in his 200th MLS match, combining both regular season (193) and playoffs (7).
- Felipe has started in all 33 MLS regular-season matches this season. He is the only Red Bulls field player to start every MLS regular-season game in 2017.
- The Red Bulls continue to support the best home record in MLS since Red Bull Arena opened in 2010, with the most home wins (84) and points (282). New York are unbeaten at Red Bull Arena in their last eight MLS matches (4-0-4) and nine across all competitions (4-0-5).
- New York is 24-16-11 all-time in the month of October. The Red Bulls have scored 86 goals and have allowed 66 goals in the 10th month of the year.
- The Red Bulls conclude their regular-season slate at D.C. United on Sunday, October 22 at 4 p.m. Sunday’s match is one of 11 matches that will be played simultaneously across the league on what is known as Decision Day.
New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Connor Lade (Alex Muyl, 45′), Damien Perrinelle, Aaron Long, Michael Amir Murillo, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Daniel Royer, Sacha Kljestan ©, Sean Davis, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Gonzalo Veron, 70′)
Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan; Carlos Ambrose, Leandro González Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Anton Walkes, Jeff Larentowicz, Carlos Carmona, Yamil Asad, Julian Gressel (Kenwyne Jones, 89′), Héctor Villalba (Jacob Peterson, 84′), Josef Martínez (Kevin Kratz, 77′)