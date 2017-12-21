Red Bulls To Host Timbers In Season Opener

Major League Soccer announced today information on the 2018 home openers for each of its 23 clubs. The New York Red Bulls will open the regular season on Saturday, March 10 against the Portland Timbers at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with coverage on MSG Networks and New York Red Bulls Radio.

New York will open the MLS campaign at home after the Scotiabank CONCACAF Round of 16 home-and-home series against CD Olimpia from Honduras.

Information about tickets for the home opener will be communicated when the full schedule is announced.

Over 22 seasons, New York has accrued a 7-8-7 overall mark in season openers and are 5-2-1 when opening the season at home. The Red Bulls won last year’s home opener, 1-0 over the Colorado Rapids. In the eight previous home matches to start the season, the Red Bulls have combined for nine goals while allowing just five, including four shutouts.

The Timbers are coming off one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. Portland finished atop the Western Conference for the second time in the club’s seventh MLS season while tying the franchise record for wins in a season at 15. Timbers forward Diego Valeri earned the Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award with 21 goals and 11 assists in 32 matches. On Monday, Portland announced that it has hired Giovanni Savarese as the fourth head coach in club history. Savarese played for the NY/NJ MetroStars from 1996-98 and managed the New York Cosmos from 2013-17.

New York owns a slight edge in the all-time series against Portland at 3-2-3. The Red Bulls are 2-1-1 at Red Bull Arena against the Timbers, scoring six goals and allowing just four. New York midfielder Felipe is the active leader in total points against Portland with five points on two goals and one assist. Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles is 1-2-2 all-time against Portland with a 1.40 goals-against average and two shutouts.