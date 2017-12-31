Red Bulls Trade Captain Sacha Kljestan To Orlando

Sacha Kljestan is headed to Orlando, according to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle.

Carlisle reported on Tuesday that the New York Red Bulls are sending their captain to Florida in exchange for attacker Carlos Rivas, defender Tommy Redding and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

Carlisle also reported that Kljestan signed a new, two-year deal with Orlando. It’s unclear if that contract will make him a Designated Player or if Orlando will buy down his salary using TAM.

Kljestan has been one of the best players in MLS since he returned to the league from Belgian club Anderlecht to sign with the Red Bulls ahead of the 2015 season. He led the league in assists in each of the last two seasons, and has recorded 51 helpers and 16 goals in 97 regular season games over the last three years.

His departure from New York marks the second straight offseason the Red Bulls have traded their captain. The club traded midfielder Dax McCarty to Chicago last winter.

Kljestan, who had two goals and 17 assists in 32 league appearances last year, will be suspended for the first two games of next season for his role in a halftime altercation with Jozy Altidore in the second leg of New York’s Eastern Conference Semifinal series loss to Toronto FC. He has 52 career appearances for the US men’s national team, though he only played once for the US during the CONCACAF Hexagonal.