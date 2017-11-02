Rome Derby Tops Weekend Serie A Schedule

By Michael Ottolenghi

As the shock of Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup sinks in and the recriminations begin, Serie A may provide a small respite for fans of the Italian game. It remains the league with the most competitive title race in top European competitions, notwithstanding the sneaking suspicion that Juventus will eventually win their seventh straight title.

Napoli lead the table with 32 points, with Juve one point behind and Inter on 30. Lazio follow with 28 points and Roma are on 27, but both Roman clubs have a game in hand. With the top 5 clubs routinely thrashing lesser teams, direct clashes may well make a crucial difference in May, which is why this Saturday’s Rome derby is such an anticipated encounter.

It’s hard to tell who the form team is. Lazio have hit the headlines mostly for the disgraceful antics of a few of their ultras, but on the pitch they have been simply stunning. They have won their last six games, including a win against Juventus in Turin and thrashings of Benevento, Sassuolo and Genoa. Manager Simone Inzaghi has relied not only on the goals of the league’s top scorer Ciro Immobile, but also the steel of former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva and the cohesiveness of a team steeped in his 3-5-2 formation.

On the other side of the capital, Roma have flown slightly under the radar this season, following an uncertain start under new manager (and former Roma player) Eusebio Di Francesco. The knives were out for “Di Fra”, as he is known, after a 3-1 home loss to Inter in late August, but since then they have won 8 of their 9 league games, including their last four matches. In that time they also beat Chelsea 3-0 in the Champions League, as Di Fra has nurtured the partnership of Edin Dzeko and Stephan El Sharaawy, but also developed the best defence in Serie A, which is all the more remarkable given that his back four includes Federico Fazio and former Lazio and Manchester City full back Aleksander Kolarov.

The other big game of the weekend sees Napoli host seventh placed Milan, who trail the leaders by 13 points. It shouldn’t be a big game, but it remains an insidious test for Napoli, and not only for historical reasons. Milan’s problems this season have been largely caused by the inflated expectations created by the spending spree their new owners financed last summer, with manager Vincenzo Montella struggling to find a formation that works. Montella’s situation seemed particularly dire after the 2-0 home loss to Juventus a couple of weeks ago, but he managed to rally his team in a 2-0 away win against Sassuolo and save his job before the international break. It is not clear for how long he will survive, as Milan have struggled against the top 5, losing to Inter, Juve and Lazio this season, and Napoli have been merciless at home.

But the return from the international break is always an odd time, and Maurizio Sarri will be wary of the talent in Montella’s side, especially up front where Portugal striker Andre Silva, a rejuvenated Fabio Borini and Nikola Kalinic have been combining well with Suso. The problems for Milan have been in midfield, where summer signing Frank Kessie has been inconsistent, and that could be a huge issue against Napoli’s rampant midfield trio of Marek Hamsik, Jorginho and Polish international Piotr Zielinski, who have protected the second best defence in the league and supported its second best attack.

The other two games involving the top five should also be more than the usual cakewalk. Juventus face Sampdoria in Genoa on Sunday, while Inter host Atalanta on the same day. Sampdoria are the surprise package of this season, sitting in sixth place thanks to the guile of veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella and the 4-3-1-2 formation of manager Marco Giampaolo. Atalanta are last season’s surprise team and while they have delighted both their fans and neutrals in the Europa League, notably in a classy 3-0 win over Everton, their domestic form has suffered slightly and they sit in 10th place.

It may not make up for the catastrophe of Monday night, but hopefully this weekend’s games will give Italian fans something to smile about.