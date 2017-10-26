Ronaldo, Suarez & Griezmann Struggle For Goals In La Liga

By Ralph Chery

Star strikers Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann have scored less goals combined than Antonio Sanabria—Real Betis 21-year-old striker—so far this season in La Liga, tallying six goals cumulatively, one less than the young Betis forward.

Ronaldo is going through his worst scoring season in domestic action since his second campaign with Manchester United in 2004-05, netting one goal in seven league games.

However the forward leads the UEFA Champions League in scoring, racking six goals in four games.

When asked about Ronaldo’s poor form in La Liga Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said he rather focus on the positives.

“You [the media] always think of negative things and I think positive,” Zidane said. “Cristiano has given the pass for the goal [Isco scored against Las Palmas in the last La Liga round] and I can tell you that he is very pleased with it. He is happy to give a goal and it was a beautiful goal. We know that he likes to score and he is happiest when scoring.

“But we believe that he will make a difference. He is not doing it now by scoring in the league, but he is in the Champions League and he also does other things. He is helpful to the team and in the end, he will make a difference.”

The Portuguese’s assist against Las Palmas was his second one of the season in the league. And unlike Zidane claimed, Ronaldo didn’t look pleased after his assist last weekend. The 32-year-old walked with his head down after sending Isco on goal.

“Not even giving the assist for Isco’s third goal made him happy;” soccer pundit Guillem Balague writes in his weekly column for Sky Sports, “he didn’t celebrate, and looked like he had just missed a chance!”

However Balague is confident Ronaldo will climb out of his slump.

“It is a matter of being too anxious, lacking that touch of confidence. But things could turn around very quickly,” the soccer expert writes.

Madrid is struggling alongside their star striker as they sit in third place in the league eight points shy off league topper Barcelona.

The Ballon D’or winner’s next La Liga game is against Atletico Madrid on Nov. 18th away from home. Atletico is the second best defensive team in Spain.

Over to Suarez in Catalonia, the Uruguayan netted three goals in eight La Liga games. Unlike Ronaldo, Suarez doesn’t have a good scoring record in the Champions League to muffle his form in La Liga. The 30-year-old is scoreless in Europe in four games.

However at this time last season the forward tallied 11 goals in 15 matches. Suarez’s lack of goals could be because of Barca’s changes up top this season due to Neymar’s exit.

The Uruguayan played with Messi to his right and Neymar to his left for the past three seasons but this campaign, Suarez shifted a bit to the wing where he is less comfortable with Messi in the middle, Sid Lowe explained on ESPN FC.

Balague supports Lowe’s point as he analyzed in his column for Sky Sports that without Neymar pulling defenders down the flank, the center forward has less space as a result he’s shooting half as much as he normally does.

To add to the change in formation, Suarez is also struggling with a cyst in his knee. He missed Uruguay’s fixtures during the international break. The former Liverpool player will undergo knee surgery in November according to Diario Sport.

However Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez said the Barcelona striker doesn’t need surgery on Oct. 9th. The striker’s next game for the Catalonian side is on Nov. 18th in an away trip to Leganes.

Back to Madrid, Griezmann tallied two goals in nine league games. And in the CL the Frenchman netted once in four games.

The 26-year-old missed one of Atletico’s best chances to score in the second half of their game against Deportivo de La Coruna in their last game when the score was 0-0. Nonetheless the Madrid team ended up winning the game 1-0.

Los Rojibalncos head coach Diego Simeone subbed Griezmann in the 80th minute for defender Jose Maria Gimenez when the score was 0-0. Despite his goal drought for Atletico, the striker scored for France against Wales during the international break.

“The style of play is different,” the Frenchman said about netting for his country while struggling with his club. “I defend less here and play closer to the opposite goal.”

Griezmann hasn’t scored in seven matches for Atletico in all competitions. His next game with for Los Colchorenos is a home game against Real on Nov. 18th.