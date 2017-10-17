Russia 2018: An Underdogs Guide

World Cup fever is very much upon us as the groups have now been decided and everyone knows who is playing who. There appears to be no “group of death” for the coming tournament but the usual names are already being touted as favourites to win in Russia come summer time.

It is easy to look at the big footballing nations and automatically assume that one of them is going to stroll to success but in actual fact there is a possibility that one of the un-fancied nations could end up surprising everyone in a similar fashion to the way the Danes did in Euro 92 or the Greeks in Euro 2004. So, as part of our build-up to the tournament, let’s take a look at some of the potential outsiders that could end up being that diamond in the rough and pull off a mighty upset.

Russia

It is always hard to gauge how a host nation will perform due in part to the fact that they didn’t have to go through a qualifying campaign and, also, because playing in front of an expectant home crowd can affect different sides in different ways. France thrived under the pressure and spotlight in 1998 and so did South Korea in 2002 but others, like Brazil in 2014, struggled.

The only competitive action that the Russian national team has had was at the Confederations Cup. Russia failed to get out of a group consisting of Mexico, New Zealand, and Portugal. They only managed to win one game, beating New Zealand 2-0 in Saint Petersburg, before losing the other two group games and finishing third.

Key player

FC Krasnodar striker Fyodor Smolov is a wonderful talent and the 27-year-old has an eye for goal. He finished as the leading scorer in the Russian Premier League in 2015-16 when he managed to net 20 times in just 29 games and was top scorer again the next season with 18 strikes. If the Russians can find a way to supply him with quality balls and get players up in support, he will certainly be a massive threat. He has netted ten times already this campaign as has his potential strike partner Alex Kokorin.

Realistic chance or a fools hope?

The Russians have been drawn in a group with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay, which is certainly not impossible to qualify from. They could even win it if they can overcome the South Americans, who will likely be the favourites. It will depend on who they come up against in the next round whether they can progress far or not but home advantage could give them a boost.

Poland

Poland poses a surprisingly strong side and are one of the emerging nations in European football. The poor quality of their domestic league is not helpful but, with a number of key players plying their trade in the top European leagues, it probably won’t be a factor.

They breezed through qualifying by winning a group that contained Denmark, Romania, Montenegro, Armenia, and Kazakhstan and managing to do so in impressive fashion. They put six past Armenia and four past Montenegro but did lose in Copenhagen 4-0 to an impressive Denmark. They topped their group with 25 points from the ten games, smashing home 28 goals in the process.

Key player

Despite the strength in the squad it is hard to look past Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern forward is such an incredible talent and his importance to the national team is clear. In 90 appearances, he has bagged 51 goals and spearheads a team that lack decisive attacking talent.

Krychowiak is an important player in the midfield, used to break up play and protect the backline, and both Kamil Gilk and Lukasz Piszczek are experienced campaigners in defence.

Realistic chance or a fools hope?

The Poles have been placed in a really interesting group alongside Japan, Senegal, and Colombia. These are all tough fixtures but, if Poland play to their potential, they should be able to at least get out of the group. Since qualification was assured, the Poles have played two friendlies, a nil-nil draw with Uruguay and a one-nil defeat to Mexico; hardly inspiring but it is dangerous to look too much into friendly results. It is interesting to see what the bookmakers think of Poland’s chances as provided by Oddschecker; they have been given better odds than sides like Denmark, Switzerland, and Mexico. However, their success or failure in Russia will likely come down to whether Lewandowski fires or not. It would be foolish to take Poland lightly in any case.

England

No doubt the English press will build up the hype around Gareth Southgate’s team as the World Cup draws closer but the truth is many England fans have little hope of challenging in Russia. The fact that the Three Lions walked their qualification group that consisted of Slovakia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Malta, and Scotland does not mean much. They did the same in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, only to play poorly in the actual tournament and lose in the second round to Iceland in an insipid display.

England struggled to find the net at times during this qualification, only beating Malta 2-0 at Wembley in October 2016 in the second game of the qualifiers. Southgate came in under difficult circumstances due to the Sam Allardyce affair but he kept the team winning and assured that England would be in Russia this summer.

Key player

Harry Kane can be a game changer and scored some very important goals during the qualifying campaign. His late winner over Slovenia and his goal in the final qualifier against Lithuania come to mind. Dele Alli is an important player in the midfield and his form could be a vital factor in any England success.

Realistic chance or a fools hope?

It is clear that England are not going into this tournament with any real expectations of winning it but Southgate has been quietly making some changes that are a sign of a very positive future. In the recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil, there was a change in personnel and some new faces impressed. The likes of Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Joe Gomez, and Reuben Loftus-Cheek all looked assured on the ball and easily matched their more illustrious opponents during the friendlies that England could have won. If Southgate is brave and keeps faith with this young team then, England could surprise a few during the tournament and, being drawn in a group with Panama, Tunisia and Belgium should see England progress if they play to their potential.

Colombia

The South Americans finished fourth in their qualifying group, which included the impressive Brazil, talented Argentina, and dogged Uruguay. It was a tough group that saw quality sides like Chile and Peru miss out. The key to qualification was the victories over Ecuador and Bolivia in March that gave them enough of a cushion to make not winning any of their last four qualifiers irrelevant. There is a huge amount of individual talent in their squad but making them into a functioning team can sometimes be a challenge.

Key player

Radamel Falcao is the captain and key focal point of the team’s attack. He has been in excellent form for Monaco and is only second to PSG’s Edinson Cavani in Ligue 1 top scorers table. He only managed to score two goals in the qualifiers but is a strong leader for the team. James Rodriguez is the other obvious choice for key man and his six goals during the Colombia qualifying campaign were the difference between them making it and not.

Realistic chances or a fools hope?

Much will depend on how the side defend. They have a lot of attacking talent but shipped goals too easily at times and a recent friendly defeat to South Korea didn’t do much to instill confidence with the fans. They have a relatively easy group in Russia with the likes of Poland, Japan, and Senegal and should make it through to the second round at least. Whether they progress further will depend on how their key players perform.