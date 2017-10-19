Scotland’s Crowd-Sourcing Conundrum: Why Stands Were Empty For Semi Finals At Hampden Park

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Years ago, Glaswegian comedian Billy Connolly did a bit about ice dancing, during which he compared the “oohs” and “ahs” of the spectators in that competition to the noise of 100,000 spectators at Hampden when a player misses a goal “by an eighth of an inch.”

“Of course, these days it’s more like 7,000 spectators at Hampden,” he would say, in one of the bit’s many punchlines. (First Touch is a family newspaper—otherwise, we’d delve into the routine a bit more; suffice it to say, it can be found on YouTube).

Connolly had no way of knowing then that the crowds at Scotland’s national stadium—or more accurately the lack thereof—would be causing a stir in 2017. However, the main talking points out of last weekend’s League Cup semi-finals, in addition to Motherwell’s upset of Rangers (and manager Pedro Caixinha throwing his team under the bus in its aftermath), were all about the empty seats.

That’s because the brain-trust at the SPFL (we’re using the term loosely, obviously) decided not to sell seats not snapped up by Hibs and ’Well supporters for the matches on Saturday and Sunday to their counterparts at Celtic and Rangers, respectively. The result: 10,000-plus empty seats at the national stadium for both semis.

Not a good look, indeed.

Now, several legitimate questions could be asked, should the SPFL deign to discuss the issue. First, how is it that Hibernian, allegedly one of Scotland’s “big clubs,” couldn’t sell out its allocation for the match? Could supporters in Leith be that blasé about a possible trophy for their club? We haven’t taken the Easter Road stadium tour, but we doubt an overflowing trophy case is part of the itinerary. Another question: Why did Hibs demand a 50-50 split in the ticket allocation, when the club clearly couldn’t sell it?

The only answer to that one, we think, is that they wanted to metaphorically “troll” Celtic supporters by not allowing them to fill the stadium and, therefore, create an even bigger advantage for their team.

Motherwell, interestingly, didn’t bother making such demands. And Hampden was thus more crowded (though not full) with Rangers supporters. It turns out, that will be two hours fans of the Ibrox side will never get back.

Lost in all this, unfortunately, is the bigger-picture issue of the state of Scottish football. The League Cup semis are among the most important dates in the country’s footballing calendar—with the final and the corresponding fixtures in the Scottish Cup—and yet, a large segment of the support of one its biggest clubs couldn’t be bothered to make the (relatively) short trek from Edinburgh—and the club itself seemingly took steps to prevent more supporters of Scotland’s biggest club from attending as well.

Seems small-minded, no? Shouldn’t Scotland’s clubs make every effort to ensure Scottish football is presented in the most positive light? Wouldn’t a full stadium make for better TV? It’s not as if casual viewers would differentiate between the varying shades of green.

Instead, it seems as if several stakeholders actually took steps to provide ammo to the pundits who believe the Scottish game is dying. And we aren’t even addressing the lamentable decision on the part of the SPFL to schedule Celtic for the first semi-final on Saturday, when it was widely known that a Champions’ League date was on the calendar for two days prior.

This isn’t about doing favors for Celtic—or the club’s supporters. You don’t have to be a keen observer of Scottish football to know that the Hoops have enough advantages over their domestic competition as it is—as their current 61-match unbeaten run demonstrates.

It would just be nice if some of the bigger minds in the sport would get their collective acts together. We’d use another “a” word, but again this is a family newspaper.