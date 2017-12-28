Should Tottenham Make a Move for Ciro Immobile?

Tottenham Hotspur are having a relatively good season. True, Manchester City have pretty much dashed their hopes of winning the Premier League title – along with everyone else’s – but the North London outfit can still finish in the top four, for the third season in a row.

Spurs have also progressed to the last-16 stage of the Champions League, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be confident of progressing to the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier club competition. Key players such as Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela are returning from injuries, and it does look like Spurs are set for a strong second half of the season.

Even Fernando Llorente is scoring goals. Signed from Swansea City in the summer of 2017, the Spaniard initially struggled to make an impact for Spurs, as he was reduced to a bit-part role and was one getting a few minutes here and a few minutes there. In recent weeks, though, the 32-year-old has looked more confident, and his goal against Swansea City showed that he can be relied on when Harry Kane needs a rest.

The problem, though, is that Llorente does not exactly fit into Tottenham’s style of play. Moreover, it would be unfair to ask too much of the striker considering he has played a total of just 208 minutes of Premier League football this season. Given that he will be 33 next month, one should not be surprised if Tottenham manager Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy start thinking of signing someone young and potentially better either in the January transfer window or next summer.

One striker that Tottenham should look at is Ciro Immobile. Currently banging in the goals at Lazio, the 27-year-old has had a mixed career so far. The Italy international failed to make an impact at Juventus, but he was superb during his first spell at Torino in 2013-14. The striker could not do much under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund or at Sevilla in Spain, but now back in Italy, he is banging in the goals for fun for Lazio and is the second favourite to become the top scorer in the Italian top flight this season with odds of 5/2 in the latest Serie A betting markets.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 17 Serie A appearances for Lazio so far this season. During the 2016-17 campaign, the striker scored 23 goals and provided three assists in 35 league starts for the Rome-based outfit. Immobile is a good striker who knows where the goal is and can step up in big games. Tottenham cannot keep on relying on Kane to score goals all the time. Moreover, it is not healthy to have just one proven and consistent goalscorer in the team. True, signing Immobile would be a risk given that he has not had much success outside of Italy, but Spurs should monitor him as the season progresses and at least make a move for him next summer.