Should You Boo National Players At A Club Game?

There was no shortage of narratives to talk about and dissect entering into Monday’s playoff opener between Toronto FC and the New York Red Bulls.

Toronto has been the best team in the league all season by a fair measure, evidenced by their casual stroll to Supporters’ Shield, and has arguably the best striker in the league in Giovinco.

New York had an inconsistent season but got into the playoffs comfortably just the same – thanks to an uncompetitive Eastern Conference and a deep gulf between the haves and have-nots – and managed to piece it all together in a play-in game against Chicago to win 4-0 on the road to get to this point.

The game itself was a fascinating affair. Toronto opened the scoring early to put the Metros on their heels not just on the night but for the series. A physical game followed, buoyed by a referee who seemed to call identical challenges three different ways depending on the moment and the players involved.

New York leveled just before halftime with a penalty, and came out in the first fifteen minutes of the second half a house afire. Toronto’s defense stood just firm enough and weathered the Red Bulls’ best chances, barely.

With time for a game winner and advantage going into the second leg ticking away, Giovinco did as he does and buried a beautiful free kick to reestablish Toronto’s margin. This seemed to reignite New York and they poured it on for the last 10 minutes of the match but came up just short thanks to some quality goalkeeping.

So it’s 2-1 Toronto going back up north for the return leg. Given all that has already been said and all that was known, there are still plenty of things to talk about:

Giovinco’s greatness, the fact that MLS playoff games get physically out of hand and are officiated in a different way than regular season games, the Red Bulls’ inability to show up for home playoff games over the course of many seasons, the wisdom of playing at 7pm on a weeknight, et cetera.

However, as people got home, the main topic of discussion – at least in many corners of the Internet – had very little to do with the game that everyone just watched.

Beyond Giovinco, Toronto’s next two biggest stars are Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, two names familiar to anyone who thinks MLS is a gigantic waste of time and only focuses on the fortunes of the US men’s national team. If that is you, or if you have space in your hearts and minds for two separate thoughts, you may have heard that, for the first time since 1986, the World Cup will be without the plucky Americans.

That is still a raw nerve for many, understandably, but people are starting to process it in their own ways, from dressing up as US Soccer’s World Cup Chances for Halloween (effectively, a zombie in a US top) to calling for new US Soccer Federation presidents from the sensible to the absurd (both lists on which former player and current television analyst Eric Wynalda somehow appears).

At Red Bull Arena on Monday night, the stages of loss had reached Anger. When they were announced, as expected, in the starting lineup, Bradley and Altidore were booed. More than a welcome expected as the visitor, this was a noise reserved for a villain.

The USMNT stalwarts hadn’t just come to play a game, they had come to face the music and atone for their sins. The booing continued into the game, every time either one touched the ball or stood over a free kick. The home fans, ever creative, cleverly interspersed this with “F— you Jozy/Bradley” chants as needed, including late on as Michael Bradley drank a gallon of water in 45 seconds in front of the New York fans while a teammate wasted clock on a feigned injury.

Well, you’d think everyone simultaneously had their dog shot. Immediately arguments and complaints shot up about lack of respect, about how that isn’t how to treat national team players and the necessity to separate out club games from national teams.

Even Altidore, who somehow managed to survive the vicious verbal onslaught, said after the game that booing he and Bradley was “a little bit classless” and “there’s no loyalty anymore.” The irony that both Bradley and Altidore left New York, went to Europe, and came back to a different MLS team is apparently lost on that champion of loyalty.

When a nation misses the World Cup, especially one the size of the United States in a confederation like CONCACAF, entire coaching staffs lose their jobs, people call for heads to roll at the very top of the federation, and the players… what? Get cushy television analyst jobs for the tournament anyway? Miss out on some sweet sponsorship money? Get a begrudging pat on the back for trying so gosh darn hard?

Nobody gets to disappoint their entire country and then get out of criticism because their hearts were in the right place. Forget Jodie Foster, according to some had John Hinckley said he shot Ronald Reagan out of sheer patriotism he’d be walking free today.

People only beg for respect and class for others when they can’t think of anything else to do or say. In this instance they desperately want to be valiant white knights for Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley because, in their minds, maybe they’ll get to be friends. But since they can’t actually think of a good reason for two guys not to be booed, they suddenly become arbiters of good taste and civility asking for decorum to be followed.

So let’s cut to the quick. Should you boo national team players at a club game? Hell yes. Especially when they’ve let the country down by missing the World Cup.

You should also boo anyone who says not to boo. You should also be finding moments in your everyday life to boo as lustfully and loudly as possible. This may include those times when all the waiters at a restaurant come over to a table and start singing a version of “Happy Birthday”. Certainly between the waiters, the aunt who thought this would be cute, and the victim, someone deserves a hearty jeer in this equation.

But specifically to the point of Messrs. Bradley and Altidore, yes, you’re going to get booed by American fans. Not all of them, not forever, but yes. If you don’t like it, right now you can do one of two things: jack, and squat. In the future, however, if you would prefer to avoid this ignominy, if you’d like to not be booed and more, then go qualify for the World Cup, you failures. Until then, boo. Boo and f— you.