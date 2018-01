1 – Which provincial club won La Liga in the 1999-2000 Season?

Deportivo La Coruna

2 – Which legendary Real Madrid player was nicknamed the Blonde Arrow?

Alfredo Di Steffano

3 – Which top flight Spanish side lost the 1991 Cup Winners Cup Final to Man Utd?

Barcelona

4 – Which two Spanish sides contested the Champions League final in May 2000?

Real Madrid and Valencia

5 – In which City did Spain play their very first International match. Madrid, Bilbao, or Valencia?

Bilbao