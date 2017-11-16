Standing Ovation For Hamilton

By Brian P. Dunleavy

In New York, “Hamilton” is a big deal—arguably the toughest ticket on Broadway. People pay hundreds of dollars above face value for a chance to see it. In Scotland, Hamilton is, well, less of a big deal.

Sure, it’s a nice city, of 50,000 or so people, in South Lanarkshire. And, its local football club, Hamilton Academical, has produced some impressive results over the years, both under current manager Martin Canning and under former bench boss Alex Neil. In fact, the club served as a launching pad for the latter, who is currently in the hot seat at Preston North End, and its youth development program has also served as a platform for a number of outstanding players, including most notably James McCarthy and, more recently, up-and-comer Greg Docherty.

But the denizens of New Douglas Park—or whatever name their ground goes by these days—are hardly big fish, even in the small pond that is Scottish football.

Which is why the result they earned on Saturday—a 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox—is remarkable. This is not a club vying for a top-six place in the Premiership. Rather, at least in recent seasons, this is a team that more often than not is fighting for its top-flight survival. And, Hamilton hadn’t won in Govan since 1926.

That’s a number that bears repeating: 1926.

Still, with all due respect to Accies, this match said a lot more about the home side than it did about the victorious visitors. Veteran striker Kenny Miller labelled the result “unacceptable.” Midfielder Ryan Jack, who signed from Aberdeen in the summer, made it clear it was the players’ responsibility, and that blame shouldn’t rest on the shoulders of caretaker manager Graeme Murty, who until the loss, had been touted by some in and around Ibrox to be given the job full-time.

And we’ll add to that by saying it’s time for Rangers—the club, the players, and its supporters—to stop pinning its woes on Pedro Caixinha as well. Yes, the Portuguese manager was a poor choice for the hot seat at Ibrox, and it may take the club a while to make up for the mistake that was his seven-month tenure. But there is more involved here.

The Rangers squad is full of players who simply aren’t good enough. Period. Many of them, Alfredo Morelos among them, were “Caixinha men”—Morelos missed a number of glorious chances against Hamilton, and Bruno Alves may or may not have refused a seat on the substitutes’ bench on the day—but those looking to target “foreign-born” players for scorn are missing the boat completely. The Scots players in the team have played their part in the current run of results that first led to Caixinha’s ouster and likely killed Murty’s hopes and dreams.

Lee Wallace has been injured much of the season, and has looked a step slow even when healthy. Danny Wilson, signed from Hearts, has been a poor fit. And Jack, as always, seems one tackle away from a red card. Ross McCrorie has shown promise, and Graham Dorrans has been one of the few bright spots. But Englishmen Josh Windass and James Tavernier have been inconsistent, at best.

Interestingly, Celtic right back Mikael Lustig said this week that Rangers’ return to the top flight before last season forced the Hoops to step up their collective game, both on and off the park. A lot of Celtic supporters don’t like to hear about inter-dependency between the two clubs—even for things as mundane as bus rentals (Google it)—but the Swedish defender said what everyone, deep down, already knows when he told the press, “When they came up, we invested many millions on player purchases and appointed a class manager and bought good players. We started paying better wages too to show that we would be number one.”

If only the board at Ibrox had shown the same initiative.

Follow Brian on Twitter