The Full Scottish: A Tribute To Paul Wilson (Celtic & Scotland)

By Brian P. Dunleavy

We’ve been remiss here at The Full Scottish for not acknowledging the passing last month of Scotland’s, and Celtic’s, footballing trailblazer, Paul Wilson.

Wilson, who died September 18th at the age of 66 (the cause of death was not released by the family), made more than 200 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 55 goals in all competitions. However, he will likely best be remembered as the first non-white player to represent Scotland at the international level in the 20th century.

Yes, Andrew Wilson (no relation) broke the color barrier for Scotland’s national team in 1881, but it was Paul, born in Bangalore, India, who made his own, unique history as the son of a Scots-Irish father (stationed in India with the Royal Air Force) and an Indian mother of Dutch-Portuguese descent. The family moved to the Dennistoun section of Glasgow, which of course is near Celtic Park, when Paul was still a baby.

Wilson grew up attending Catholic primary school in the Glasgow area, and was signed to Celtic by legendary manager Jock Stein in 1967, as part of the famous “Quality Street Gang” with Danny McGrain, Davie Hay and Kenny Dalglish, among others. He made his first-team debut at Celtic Park in 1970, and featured in the first team regularly from 1973 on. Notably, in 1974-75, Wilson scored 25 goals in 53 matches in all competitions, including four in four Cup finals at Scotland’s national stadium, Hampden Park: the Scottish Cup, League Cup, Glasgow Cup and Drybrough Cup.

The 5’-9” winger was known for his pace and creativity. A contemporary Celt who, it could be argued, plays a similar style of game is Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts, one of the few Hoops players to acquit himself well in the 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

“I have always been a Celtic supporter, so to get your first chance and to win trophies in the Hoops was fantastic,” Wilson told the Celtic web site in 2014. “If I look back on my time at the club, everything was a proud moment for me.”

The trailblazing Wilson received his first and only cap for Scotland in a match against Spain in Valencia on February 5, 1975, during European Championship qualification. He came on as a sub in the 75th minute. It would be another 27 years before another non-white player (Nigel Quashie) would earn a full cap for Scotland.

“I was so proud to get my one cap,” he told the press several years ago. “I achieved everything I wanted to in the game.”

Scotland being Scotland, Wilson endured racist abuse from opposing supporters, particularly when Celtic played Rangers at Ibrox, but in other grounds as well. However, he maintained his background was never an issue at Celtic.

“At that time in Glasgow, there were relatively few people like me,” Wilson once said. “I suppose I did get quite a hard time. But it used to upset my mother more than me… I never once, not once, gestured to the crowd or retaliated. I just laughed it off. I felt I had made my point on the pitch. I think (Stein) respected me for refusing to rise to the abuse.”

All of which further cements his legend. Rest in peace, and apologies for the long overdue tribute in these pages.